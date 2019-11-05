Drakorindo When the Devil Calls Your Name Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler

Ilustrasi. Drakorindo When the Devil Calls Your Name Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terbaru Terpopuler 2019.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Jung Kyung Ho, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor When the Devil Calls Your Name full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terbaru terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming When the Devil Calls Your Name di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis When the Devil Calls Your Name?

KDrama When the Devil Calls Your Name merupakan drama Korea terbaru 2019.

Drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name memiliki 16 episode.

KDrama When the Devil Calls Your Name tayang mulai 1 Agustus 2019.

• Drakorindo Melting Me Softly Sub Indo, Biodata Pemain dan Download Drakor Terbaru Terpopuler 2019

• Drakorindo The Tale of Nokdu Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler 2019

Para pemain When the Devil Calls Your Name adalah Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, dan Lee Seol.

Drama bergenre fantasi ini terinspirasi dari penulis Johann Wolfgang von Goethe dari karyanya berjudul Faust.

Dalam sinopsis When the Devil Calls Your Name, drama tersebut menceritakan tentang Ha Rib yang diperankan Jung Kyung Ho

Ia berprofesi sebagai seorang penulis lagu yang mengejar uang dan ketenaran.

Ia rela menjual jiwanya kepada iblis dengan imbalan memiliki masa muda dan kesuksesan selama 10 tahun.

Suatu ketika, kesepakatannya dengan iblis hampir habis.