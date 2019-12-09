Lagu Korea
Download Lagu Make It Right MP3 BTS Feat Lauv, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019
Cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right yang dinyanyikan BTS feat Lauv, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right yang dinyanyikan BTS feat Lauv, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.
Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip Make it Right.
Berikut, lirik lagu Make it Right - BTS.
I was lost, I was tryna find the answer
In the world around me
I was going crazy
All day all night
You were the only one who understood me
And all that I was going through
Yeah I just gotta tell you
Oh baby I
I could make it better
I could hold you tighter
Cause through the morning
Oh you’re the light
And I almost lost ya
But I can't forget ya
Cause you were the reason that I survived
You were there for me through all the times I cried
I was there for you but the I lost my mind
I know that I messed up but I promise I
Oh oh
I can make it right
All right
All right
Oh I can make it right
All right
All right
Oh I can make it right
