Download Lagu Super Junior The Crown MP3, Video Klip The Crown Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler

Simak cara download lagu Super Junior berjudul The Crown, dalam MP3 lagu Korea terbaru 2019. Simak juga Video Klip The Crown.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini cara unduh atau download lagu Super Junior (Suju) berjudul The Crown, dalam MP3 lagu Korea terbaru 2019.
Simak juga, lirik lagu dan Video Klip The Crown.
Berikut, lirik lagu The Crown – Super Junior (Suju)
Amond the numerous start that were scattered across the thick darkness
We are like a comet which shakes up the scene, more strongly than ever
While many stars were born and vanished
We became stronger through the passing of time
The name that we've called out countless times
The meaning of us, we'll show you again clearly today
Fireworks explode in all direction heating up the world as it spreads and gets bigger
We turn this stage upside down and swallow it whole
With no lack of red passion engraved on ourwhale bodies, deep in our hearts
I'm ready for you now
Shout it out louder, loud
I'm ready for you now
In every moment,giving it our all
The five letters which we have protected this far on this arduous road
Now we go beyond being "the first" to being "the best"
Going higher, shouting to the world
I'm ready for you now
Light, camera, action, we go
Transcending the limits that have been set
Once again, Super Junior brings the atmosphere to its climax just like this |yeah|
Break the mould and smash it, spreading out to the ends of the world
The real thing is to find, let's shout out our name once more
Limitless energy brings forth thrills again. let's shake everything up
This is our time, let our light shine
And burn brighter
I'm ready for you now
Shout it out louder,loud
I'm ready for you now
In every moment,giving it our all
The five letters which we have protected this far on this arduous road
Now we go beyond being "the first" to being "the best"
Going higher, shouting to the world