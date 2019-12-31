Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Indonesia Wow, Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Slank
Bagi para penggemar Slank, berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Indonesia Wow. Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.
Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.
Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu Indonesia Wow.
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
A
Yeah!!!
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
[solo] Em
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
Bb
the world of wonderful
A
Yeah!!!
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
what are we fighting for
Em
what are we fighting for
Em
what are we fighting for, so what??
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow
Em
Indonesia wow...!!!
Tonton, Video Klip Indonesia Wow di bawah ini.
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Indonesia Wow, beserta Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.
