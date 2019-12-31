Chord Gitar Lagu Indonesia Wow, Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Slank

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi para penggemar Slank, berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Indonesia Wow.

Simak juga, Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu Indonesia Wow.

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

A

Yeah!!!

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

[solo] Em

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

Bb

the world of wonderful

A

Yeah!!!

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

what are we fighting for

Em

what are we fighting for

Em

what are we fighting for, so what??

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow

Em

Indonesia wow...!!!

• Chord Gitar Lagu Virus, Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Slank

• Chord Gitar Lagu Gosip Jalanan, Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Slank

• Chord Gitar Lagu Halal, Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Slank

Tonton, Video Klip Indonesia Wow di bawah ini.

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunstyle.com

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Indonesia Wow, beserta Video Klip dan lirik lagu Indonesia Wow.