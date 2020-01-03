Lagu Justin Bieber

Download Lagu Yummy Justin Bieber, Lagu Terbaru Justin Bieber

Single Yummy ini menunjukkan bagaimana Justin Bieber tergila-gila dengan pujaan hatinya.

Download Lagu Yummy Justin Bieber, Lagu Terbaru Justin Bieber
AP PHOTO/FRANCOIS MORI
Justin Bieber. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Penyanyi Justin Bieber melepas single terbaru di awal tahun 2020.

Single Justin Bieber terbaru ini berjudul "Yummy".

Single Yummy ini menunjukkan bagaimana Justin Bieber tergila-gila dengan pujaan hatinya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Yummy Justin Bieber

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1]
Bonafide stallion
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Lagu Yummy
Lagu Justin Bieber
Lagu Terbaru Justin Bieber
Penulis: Wakos Reza Gautama
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Wanita Mabuk Dimandikan Air Selokan oleh Warga, Ternyata Positif Pakai Narkotika
Viral Video Wanita Mabuk Dimandikan Air Selokan oleh Warga, Ternyata Positif Pakai Narkotika
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan