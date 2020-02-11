Download Lagu Boy With Luv MP3 BTS, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu dan Video Klip

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv dan video klip Boy with Luv.

BTS comeback dengan album baru mereka, Map of the Soul: Persona.

BTS berkolaborasi dengan Halsey selaku penyanyi Amerika Serikat.

Boy with Luv merupakan lagu bergenre funk pop.

Adapun, lirik lagu Boy with Luv menceritakan tentang hal sederhana soal ketertarikan dan jatuh cinta.

Lagu tersebut telah diunggah saluran YouTube ibighit pada 12 April 2019.

• Download MP3 Lagu BTS Berjudul Heartbeat OST BTS World, Gudang Lagu Korea Lengkap Lirik dan Video

• Download Lagu BTS Fake Love, MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop Terpopuler Lengkap dengan Lirik

Berikut, lirik lagu BTS 'Boy with Luv'.

Modeun ge gung-geumhae How’s your day

Oh tell me