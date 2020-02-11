Lagu Korea
Download Lagu Boy With Luv MP3 BTS, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu dan Video Klip
Cara download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019, lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv dan video klip Boy with Luv
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019.
Simak juga lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv dan video klip Boy with Luv.
BTS comeback dengan album baru mereka, Map of the Soul: Persona.
BTS berkolaborasi dengan Halsey selaku penyanyi Amerika Serikat.
Boy with Luv merupakan lagu bergenre funk pop.
Adapun, lirik lagu Boy with Luv menceritakan tentang hal sederhana soal ketertarikan dan jatuh cinta.
Lagu tersebut telah diunggah saluran YouTube ibighit pada 12 April 2019.
Berikut, lirik lagu BTS 'Boy with Luv'.
Modeun ge gung-geumhae How’s your day
Oh tell me
