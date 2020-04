Download MP3 Lagu My Everything Glenn Fredly, Dilengkapi Video Klip YouTube My Everything

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh lagu atau download MP3 lagu My Everything dinyanyikan Glenn Fredly, dalam download lagu Indonesia terpopuler Tahun 2020.

Cruising when the sun goes down

Across the sea

Searching for, something inside of me

I would find all the lost pieces

Hardly feel, deep and real

I was blinded now I see

Hey hey hey you're the one

Hey hey hey you're the one

Hey hey hey I can't live without you

Take me to your place

Where our hearts belong together

I will follow you

You're the reason that I breathe

I'll come running to you

Fill me with your love forever

I'll promise you one thing

That I would never let you go

'Cause you are my everything

You're the one, you're my inspiration

You're the one, kiss, you're the one

You're the light that would keep me safe and warm

You're the one, kiss, you're the one

Like the sun goes down, coming from above all

To the deepest ocean and highest mountain

Deep and real…