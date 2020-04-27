Drama Korea

Drakorindo, Download Drakor A Piece of Your Mind, Streaming Drama Korea Jung Hae In dan Chae Soo Bin

berikut sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind dan simak juga cara unduh atau download drama Korea A Piece of Your Mind

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat kalian penggemar Jung Hae In dan Chae Soo Bin dalam drama Korea, berikut sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind dan simak juga cara unduh atau download drama Korea A Piece of Your Mind.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind?

Sinopsis Drama Korea A Piece of Your Mind tayang pada 23 Maret 2020.

A Piece of Your Mind merupakan Drama Korea terbaru Jung Hae In dan Chae Soo Bin.

Drama ini disutradarai oleh Lee Sang Yeob dan ditulis oleh Lee Sook Yun.

Drakor ini juga dikenal dengan judul Half of a Half.

A Piece of Your Mind tayang di tvN setiap Senin dan Selasa pukul 21.00 KST.

Sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind menceritakan tentang kisah cinta antara Ha Won dan Han Seo Woo.

Ha Won adalah seorang programer sekaligus founder M&H Company.

Drakorindo, Download Drakor Hi Bye, Mama!, Streaming Drama Korea

Dia berhati baik dan selalu konsisten.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
A Piece of Your Mind
drakorindo
download drakor
Tribunlampung.co.id
Jung Hae In
Chae Soo Bin
Berita Terkait :#Drama Korea
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ibu dan 2 Anak di Cileungsi Positif Corana, Tertular dari Pakaian Ayah
Ibu dan 2 Anak di Cileungsi Positif Corana, Tertular dari Pakaian Ayah
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan