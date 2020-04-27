Drakorindo, Download Drakor A Piece of Your Mind, Streaming Drama Korea Jung Hae In dan Chae Soo Bin

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat kalian penggemar Jung Hae In dan Chae Soo Bin dalam drama Korea, berikut sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind dan simak juga cara unduh atau download drama Korea A Piece of Your Mind.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind?

Sinopsis Drama Korea A Piece of Your Mind tayang pada 23 Maret 2020.

A Piece of Your Mind merupakan Drama Korea terbaru Jung Hae In dan Chae Soo Bin.

Drama ini disutradarai oleh Lee Sang Yeob dan ditulis oleh Lee Sook Yun.

Drakor ini juga dikenal dengan judul Half of a Half.

A Piece of Your Mind tayang di tvN setiap Senin dan Selasa pukul 21.00 KST.

Sinopsis A Piece of Your Mind menceritakan tentang kisah cinta antara Ha Won dan Han Seo Woo.

Ha Won adalah seorang programer sekaligus founder M&H Company.

• Drakorindo, Download Drakor Hi Bye, Mama!, Streaming Drama Korea

Dia berhati baik dan selalu konsisten.