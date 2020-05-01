Download Film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Sub Indo) Streaming HP

Ilustrasi. Download Film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Sub Indo), Film Eddie Redmayne dan Katherine.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them atau download film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler Tahun 2020.

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them di ponsel, diperankan oleh Eddie Redmayne dan Katherine Waterston.

Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them adalah film fantasi asal Inggris, yang dirilis pertama kali pada 18 November 2016.

Film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them disutradarai David Yates dan didistribusikan oleh Warner Bros. Pictures.

Selain itu, film yang diproduseri dan ditulis oleh J. K. Rowling ini merupakan sempalan dari seri film Harry Potter, yang terinspirasi dari bukunya yang berjudul sama.

Beberapa pemeran film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them di antaranya seperti Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol dan Ezra Miller.

Berikut sinopsis film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Film Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them bercerita tentang tujuh puluh tahun di mana sebelum Harry Potter membaca buku pelajaran yang ditulis oleh Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) di Hogwarts, sang penulis berkelana mengunjungi perkumpulan rahasia penyihir di kota New York.

Spin-off film Harry Potter yang berlatar belakang di tahun 1926 ini menceritakan kisah perjalanan Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), yang bepergian keliling dunia untuk bertemu dan mendokumentasikan hewan-hewan sihir.