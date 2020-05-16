Sinopsis The World of the Married Besok Malam Episode 6 Senin 18 Mei 2020 di Trans TV

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat kalian penggemar Park Hae Joon dan Kim Hee Ae dalam Drama Korea The World of the Married, yuk simak sinopsis The Word of the Married Besok malam episode 6 Senin 18 Mei 2020 di Trans TV dan tonton melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Tayangan Drama Korea The World of the Married setiap hari Senin sampai Jumat pukul 19.15 WIB di Trans TV.

Kamu juga bisa menonton Drama Korea The World of the Married melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Berikut, tautan atau link live streaming Trans TV drama Korea The World of the Married.

Live streaming drama Korea The World of the Married Trans TV

Bagaimana sinopsis The World of the Married besok malam, Senin 18 Mei 2020?

Yuk, lihat kelanjutan kisah cinta Park Hae Joon (Lee Tae Oh) dan Kim Hee Ae (Ji Sun Woo).

Dalam sinopsis The World of the Married episode 6, Sun Woo dan Tae Oh bertengkar di depan rumah orang tua Da Kyung.

Tae Oh menyalahkan Sun Woo atas apa yang sudah terjadi.

Sun Woo meninggalkan Tae Oh setelah memberitahunya bahwa anak mereka sudah tahu semuanya.