Sinopsis The World of the Married Malam Ini Episode 10 Jumat 22 Mei 2020 di Trans TV

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat kalian penggemar Park Hae Joon dan Kim Hee Ae dalam Drama Korea The World of the Married, yuk simak sinopsis The Word of the Married malam ini episode 10 Jumat 22 Mei 2020 di Trans TV dan tonton melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Tayangan Drama Korea The World of the Married setiap Senin sampai Jumat pukul 19.15 WIB di Trans TV.

Kamu juga bisa menonton Drama Korea The World of the Married melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Berikut, tautan atau link live streaming Trans TV drama Korea The World of the Married.

Live streaming drama Korea The World of the Married Trans TV

Bagaimana sinopsis The World of the Married malam ini, Jumat 22 Mei 2020?

Yuk, lihat kelanjutan kisah cinta Park Hae Joon (Lee Tae Oh) dan Kim Hee Ae (Ji Sun Woo).

Sinopsis The World of the Married malam ini episode 10, Flashback awal mula pertemuan Kim Yoon Ki dan Joon Young.

Joon Young rupanya pernah kepergok oleh Kim Yoon Ki menggores mobil Yeo Byeong-Kyu.

Dari situ pulalah Yoon Kim pertama kali bertemu dengan ayah Da Kyung.

