Download Lagu Promises MP3 Agnez Mo, Video Klip Promises Lagu Terpopuler 2020

Agnez Mo kembali meliris single terbarunya di tengah wabah virus Corona yang mengganas di dunia berjudul Promises pada Minggu (31/5/2020).

Bernuansa ballad, lagu Promises memiliki arti mendalam buat Agnez Mo.

Melalui unggahan di Instagram, Agnez Mo membagikan sedikit rahasia di balik lagu dan perilisan Promises.

Berikut lirik lagu Promises - Agnez Mo

I know I say I will change

If you pull through for me

But I'm back to my ways

By the end of the week

Try to stand on my own

But I fall to my knees

You’re the shepherd

That leaves the 100 for me

By myself I may try my best

But my best ain't good enough

When my faith ain't strong and I can’t go on

And there's no one else to trust

You're the one who always keeps your promises

Over again and again and again and again

Even when I fail you keep your promises

Over again and again and again and again

It's not over til you say it's finished, oh no

And I know that if you said it, you meant it

Lord, on my own I would lie

I would steal, I would cheat

But you sent down your son

So I could be redeemed

Before I even ask, you provide what I need

When the battle seems lost, you still have victory