Download Lagu Promises MP3 Agnez Mo, Video Klip Promises Lagu Terpopuler 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Promises dinyanyikan Agnez Mo dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Promises dan video klip Promises dalam artikel ini.
Agnez Mo kembali meliris single terbarunya di tengah wabah virus Corona yang mengganas di dunia berjudul Promises pada Minggu (31/5/2020).
Bernuansa ballad, lagu Promises memiliki arti mendalam buat Agnez Mo.
Melalui unggahan di Instagram, Agnez Mo membagikan sedikit rahasia di balik lagu dan perilisan Promises.
Berikut lirik lagu Promises - Agnez Mo
I know I say I will change
If you pull through for me
But I'm back to my ways
By the end of the week
Try to stand on my own
But I fall to my knees
You’re the shepherd
That leaves the 100 for me
By myself I may try my best
But my best ain't good enough
When my faith ain't strong and I can’t go on
And there's no one else to trust
You're the one who always keeps your promises
Over again and again and again and again
Even when I fail you keep your promises
Over again and again and again and again
It's not over til you say it's finished, oh no
And I know that if you said it, you meant it
Lord, on my own I would lie
I would steal, I would cheat
But you sent down your son
So I could be redeemed
Before I even ask, you provide what I need
When the battle seems lost, you still have victory