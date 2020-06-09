Film Barat

Download Film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King Sub Indo, Streaming Film Elijah Wood

Cara unduh film atau cara download film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Ini cara unduh film atau cara download film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King di ponsel.

Para pemain film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King di antaranya Elijah Wood dan Ian McKellen.

Bagaimana sinopsis film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King?

Film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King menjadi film ketiga dari trilogi Lord of The Rings, yang diangkat dari novel dengan judul sama karya, J R R Tolkien.

Film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King rilis pada 17 Desember 2003 dan disutradarai oleh Peter Jackson.

Naskah filmnya sendiri ditulis oleh Fran Walsh bersama Philippa Boyens, dan Peter Jackson.

Film berdurasi 201 menit ini diproduksi di bawah naungan studio New Line Cinema.

Selain itu, film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King dibintangi oleh Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Viggo Mortensen, dan masih banyak lagi.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King berhasil memenangkah 11 penghargaan piala Oscar.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of
Film Barat
Sinopsis The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The
Berita Terkait :#Film Barat
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Curiga Pasangannya Tolak Hubungan Badan saat Malam Pertama, Pria di Lombok Syok Nikahi Sesama Jenis
Curiga Pasangannya Tolak Hubungan Badan saat Malam Pertama, Pria di Lombok Syok Nikahi Sesama Jenis
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan