Download Lagu Left & Right MP3 SEVENTEEN

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Left & Right dinyanyikan Seventeen dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Left & Right dan video klip Left & Right dalam artikel ini.

Boyband yang berada dalam asuhan Pledis Entertainment ini, baru saja merilis single terbaru mereka yang berjudul Left & Right.

Lirik lagunya, ditulis oleh BUMZU, Woozi dan Vernon.

Berikut lirik lagu Left & Right - Seventeen

Hana dul set net
Left and right
Left and right
Left and right

Itji maraya hae chulbalseone seol ttae
Du nun bureuptteugo gogael deureo (woo woo)
Come on!
Mureup kkulkoseo chujillyeogeul eotgo namyeon
Jeil meonjeo Baby apseogallae
Come on!

Chingudeul bulleo I'ma celebrate
Amudo mot mallyeo we party today
Keullaimaekseu dallyeo kkorireul hwinallyeo tto
Aljana beopeollo (brr)

Redeu kapet wireul ttwieo
Naeireun jal nagal geoya deo
Hamulmyeo daegigwoneul
Ttuleo ttuleo ttuleo ttuleo
[Pre-Chorus]
Useobwa deo hahahaha
Seumu beon deo hahahaha igeoseun
Gyeolseungseoneul neomeul ttae serimeoni
Siwonhage
Yeah it goes like

Left and right
Left and right
Left and right
Rip it, rip it
Left and right
Left and right
Left and right
Rip it, rip it
Gibun joeul ttae geokjeong eopsi
Deo deo hwaksilhage follow me
Yeah it goes like
Left and right
Left and right
Left and right
Rip it, rip it

Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
