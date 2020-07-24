Download Lagu One Direction What Makes You Beautiful MP3

Lagu One Direction

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID

Lagu What Makes You Beautiful dinyanyikan boyband asal Inggris One Direction.

Video klip Lagu What Makes You Beautiful One Direction telah ditonton lebih 1 miliar kali sejak dirilis di YouTube Agustus 2011.

Lirik Lagu What Makes You Beautiful One Direction

You're insecure

Don't know what for

You're turning heads when you walk through the door

Don't need make-up, to cover up

Being the way that you are is enough

Everyone else in the room can see it

Sumber: Tribun Lampung
