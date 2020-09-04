Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Immortal Evanescence, I'm So Tired of Being Here
Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar My Immortal, yang dipopulerkan Evanescence.
(Intro) A C#m A C#m
A C#m
I'm so tired of being here
A C#m
suppressed by all of my childish fears
A
and if you have to leave
C#m
I wish that you could just leave
A
because your presence still lingers here
C#m F#m
and it won't leave me alone
C#m F#m
These wounds won't seem to heal
C#m F#m
this pain is just too real
C#m E F#m
there's just too much that time cannot erase
(Chorus)
D E
When you cried I'd wipe away
C#m F#m
all of your tears
D E
When you'd scream I'd fight away
C#m F#m
all of your fears
D E
And I've held your hand through
C#m F#m
all of these years
D E
but you still have..
A C#m A C#m
all of me..
A
You used to captivate me
C#m
by your resonating light
A
but now I'm bound by
C#m
the life you left behind
A
Your face it haunts
C#m
my once pleasant dreams
A
your voice it chased away
C#m F#m
all the sanity in me
C#m F#m
These wounds won't seem to heal
C#m F#m
this pain is just too real
C#m E F#m
there's just too much that time cannot erase
