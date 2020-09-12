Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bad Day Daniel Powter, Cause You Had A Bad Day

Simak, lirik lagu Bad Day dan kunci gitar Bad Day atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Bad Day merupakan salah satu hits dari penyanyi asal Kanada Daniel Powter. Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.

Intro:  D  G  A  G

D             G                            A     G
Where is the moment when we need it the most
D                   G                      A   G
You kick up the leaves and the magic is lost
Bm                    A                    G
They tell me your blue sky’s faded to grey
D               Em
The tell me your passion’s gone away
A  G  A
And I don’t need no carrying on

D               G                      A  G
Stand in the line just ahead of the law
D                   G                        A  G
You’re faking a smile with the coffee you go
Bm                  A                   G
You tell me your life’s been way off line
D           Em
You’re falling to pieces everytime
A
And I don’t need no carrying on

Chorus:

D
Cause you had a bad day
G
You’re taking one down
Em                    A
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
D
You say you don’t know

G
You tell me don’t lie
Em                    A
You work at a smile and you go for a ride
Bm
You had a bad day
A
The camera don’t lie
G                         D
You’re coming back down and you really don’t mind
Em   A

You had a bad day
You had a bad day

D G A G   x 2

Bm                A          G
Well you need a blue sky holiday
D                 Em
The point is they laugh at what you say
A
And I don’t need no carrying on

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
lirik lagu Bad Day
kunci gitar Bad Day
chord gitar Bad Day
Daniel Powter
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan