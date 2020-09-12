Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bad Day Daniel Powter, Cause You Had A Bad Day
Simak, lirik lagu Bad Day dan kunci gitar Bad Day atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Bad Day merupakan salah satu hits dari penyanyi asal Kanada Daniel Powter. Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.
Intro: D G A G
D G A G
Where is the moment when we need it the most
D G A G
You kick up the leaves and the magic is lost
Bm A G
They tell me your blue sky’s faded to grey
D Em
The tell me your passion’s gone away
A G A
And I don’t need no carrying on
D G A G
Stand in the line just ahead of the law
D G A G
You’re faking a smile with the coffee you go
Bm A G
You tell me your life’s been way off line
D Em
You’re falling to pieces everytime
A
And I don’t need no carrying on
Chorus:
D
Cause you had a bad day
G
You’re taking one down
Em A
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
D
You say you don’t know
G
You tell me don’t lie
Em A
You work at a smile and you go for a ride
Bm
You had a bad day
A
The camera don’t lie
G D
You’re coming back down and you really don’t mind
Em A
You had a bad day
You had a bad day
D G A G x 2
Bm A G
Well you need a blue sky holiday
D Em
The point is they laugh at what you say
A
And I don’t need no carrying on
