Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bad Day Daniel Powter, Cause You Had A Bad Day

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Bad Day merupakan salah satu hits dari penyanyi asal Kanada Daniel Powter. Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.

Intro: D G A G

D G A G

Where is the moment when we need it the most

D G A G

You kick up the leaves and the magic is lost

Bm A G

They tell me your blue sky’s faded to grey

D Em

The tell me your passion’s gone away

A G A

And I don’t need no carrying on

D G A G

Stand in the line just ahead of the law

D G A G

You’re faking a smile with the coffee you go

Bm A G

You tell me your life’s been way off line

D Em

You’re falling to pieces everytime

A

And I don’t need no carrying on

Chorus:

D

Cause you had a bad day

G

You’re taking one down

Em A

You sing a sad song just to turn it around

D

You say you don’t know

G

You tell me don’t lie

Em A

You work at a smile and you go for a ride

Bm

You had a bad day

A

The camera don’t lie

G D

You’re coming back down and you really don’t mind

Em A

You had a bad day

You had a bad day

D G A G x 2

Bm A G

Well you need a blue sky holiday

D Em

The point is they laugh at what you say

A

And I don’t need no carrying on