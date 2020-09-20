Download Lagu Diamonds Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Diamonds

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Diamonds adalah lagu terbaru dari penyanyi terkenal, Sam Smith, yuk download lagu Diamonds MP3 dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Diamonds.

Lirik Lagu Diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Have it all

Rip our memories off the wall

All the special things I bought

They mean nothing to me anymore

But to you

They were everything we were

They meant more than every word

Now I know just what you love me for

Take all the money you want from me

Hope you become what you want from me

Show me how little you care

How little you care, how little you care

You dream of glitter and gold

My hеart's been already sold

Show you how little I care

How littlе I care, how little I care

My diamonds leave with you (Mmm)

You're never gonna hear my heart break (Mmm)

Never gonna move in dark ways (Mmm)

Baby, you're so cruel

My diamonds leave with you (Mmm)

Material love won't fool me (Mmm)

When you're not here I can't breathe (Mmm)

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

(Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Shake it off

Shake the fear of feeling lost

Always me that pays the cost

I should never trust so easily

You lied to me, lie-lied to me

Then left with my heart 'round your chest (Mmm)