Download Lagu Diamonds Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Diamonds

Yuk download lagu Diamonds MP3 dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Diamonds.

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Diamonds Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Diamonds
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella/AFP
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Diamonds Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Diamonds. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Diamonds adalah lagu terbaru dari penyanyi terkenal, Sam Smith, yuk download lagu Diamonds MP3 dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Diamonds.

Lirik Lagu Diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Have it all
Rip our memories off the wall
All the special things I bought
They mean nothing to me anymore

But to you
They were everything we were
They meant more than every word
Now I know just what you love me for

Take all the money you want from me
Hope you become what you want from me
Show me how little you care
How little you care, how little you care

You dream of glitter and gold
My hеart's been already sold
Show you how little I care
How littlе I care, how little I care 

My diamonds leave with you (Mmm)
You're never gonna hear my heart break (Mmm)
Never gonna move in dark ways (Mmm)
Baby, you're so cruel 

My diamonds leave with you (Mmm)
Material love won't fool me (Mmm)
When you're not here I can't breathe (Mmm)
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
(Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Shake it off
Shake the fear of feeling lost
Always me that pays the cost
I should never trust so easily
You lied to me, lie-lied to me
Then left with my heart 'round your chest (Mmm) 

Sam Smith
download lagu Diamonds
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
