Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Dashi Kamkamhan Igose Light Up The Sky

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar How You Like That, yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Dashi Kamkamhan Igose Light Up The Sky
AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/ROGER KISBY
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Dashi Kamkamhan Igose Light Up The Sky. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu How You Like That adalah singel terbaru dari girl band asal Korea Selatan, BLACKPINK, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar How You Like That, yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK.

Chord Gitar Wonder

Intro: Dm Eb Dm Eb

Dm    Eb     F              Eb   Dm
BLACKPINK in your area

               Dm                  Am
Boran deushi muneojeosseo
               F                        Bb
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
               Dm                 Am
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
               F                                 Bb
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

          Dm                        Am
Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
     F                                Bb
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Dm                       Am
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
        F
Ije neohi hana dul set

                           Dm   Eb   Dm
Ha how you like that?
                      Dm
You gon' like that that that that that
Eb                   Dm Eb Dm
That that that that
                      Dm
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
                     Gm
How you like that that that that that
Am                 Dm
That that that that

Dm
Now look at you now look at me
Eb             Dm
Look at you now look at me
Dm
Look at you now look at me
Eb                 Dm
How you like that
        Dm                                  Eb
Now look at you now look at me
                Dm
Look at you now look at me
Gm
Look at you now look at me
Am                Dm
How you like that

        Dm
Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
Dm
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae
           Eb
Karma come and get some
                              D
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
                        Dm
What's up, I'm right back 

Bangaswereul cock back
                      Eb
Plain Jane get hijacked

Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that, like that

