Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Dashi Kamkamhan Igose Light Up The Sky

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu How You Like That adalah singel terbaru dari girl band asal Korea Selatan, BLACKPINK, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar How You Like That, yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK.

Chord Gitar Wonder

Intro: Dm Eb Dm Eb

Dm Eb F Eb Dm

BLACKPINK in your area

Dm Am

Boran deushi muneojeosseo

F Bb

Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji

Dm Am

Ot kkeutjarak japgettago

F Bb

Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

Dm Am

Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky

F Bb

Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye

Dm Am

Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

F

Ije neohi hana dul set

Dm Eb Dm

Ha how you like that?

Dm

You gon' like that that that that that

Eb Dm Eb Dm

That that that that

Dm

How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)

Gm

How you like that that that that that

Am Dm

That that that that

Dm

Now look at you now look at me

Eb Dm

Look at you now look at me

Dm

Look at you now look at me

Eb Dm

How you like that

Dm Eb

Now look at you now look at me

Dm

Look at you now look at me

Gm

Look at you now look at me

Am Dm

How you like that

Dm

Your girl need it all and that's a hundred

Dm

Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae

Eb

Karma come and get some

D

Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana

Dm

What's up, I'm right back

Bangaswereul cock back

Eb

Plain Jane get hijacked

Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that, like that