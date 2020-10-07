Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How You Like That BLACKPINK, Dashi Kamkamhan Igose Light Up The Sky
Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar How You Like That, yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu How You Like That adalah singel terbaru dari girl band asal Korea Selatan, BLACKPINK, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar How You Like That, yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK.
Chord Gitar Wonder
Intro: Dm Eb Dm Eb
Dm Eb F Eb Dm
BLACKPINK in your area
Dm Am
Boran deushi muneojeosseo
F Bb
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
Dm Am
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
F Bb
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado
Dm Am
Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
F Bb
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Dm Am
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
F
Ije neohi hana dul set
Dm Eb Dm
Ha how you like that?
Dm
You gon' like that that that that that
Eb Dm Eb Dm
That that that that
Dm
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
Gm
How you like that that that that that
Am Dm
That that that that
Dm
Now look at you now look at me
Eb Dm
Look at you now look at me
Dm
Look at you now look at me
Eb Dm
How you like that
Dm Eb
Now look at you now look at me
Dm
Look at you now look at me
Gm
Look at you now look at me
Am Dm
How you like that
Dm
Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
Dm
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae
Eb
Karma come and get some
D
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
Dm
What's up, I'm right back
Eb
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that, like that
