TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Lirik Lagu Poisitions Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul Poisitions.

Video klip lagu Positions dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2020 melalui channel YouTube Ariana Grande.

Lirik Lagu Ariana Grande Positions, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia:

Heaven sent you to me

I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history

Boy I’m tryna meet your mama

on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love

on a Monday

Never need no

No one else, babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switching them positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switching for

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true

But I get tired of running

Fuck it, now I’m running with you (with you)

Said boy I’m tryna meet your mama

on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love

on a Monday

Never need no

No one else babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switching them positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switching for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switching for you