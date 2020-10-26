Breaking News:

Lagu Ariana Grande

Lirik Lagu Poisitions Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul Poisitions.

Lirik Lagu Poisitions Ariana Grande 

Lirik Lagu Poisitions Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul Poisitions.

Video klip lagu Positions dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2020 melalui channel YouTube Ariana Grande.

Lirik Lagu Ariana Grande Positions, lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia:

Heaven sent you to me
I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history

Boy I’m tryna meet your mama
on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love
on a Monday
Never need no
No one else, babe
‘Cause I’ll be

Switching them positions for you
Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops
Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do
That I won’t do, switching for

Perfect, perfect
You’re too good to be true
But I get tired of running
Fuck it, now I’m running with you (with you)

Said boy I’m tryna meet your mama
on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love
on a Monday
Never need no
No one else babe
‘Cause I’ll be

Switching them positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops
Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do
That I won’t do, switching for you
Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops
Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do
That I won’t do, switching for you

Lirik Lagu Poisitions Ariana Grande
Video klip lagu Positions
channel YouTube Ariana Grande
