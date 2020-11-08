Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper Pamungkas, I Didn’t Know Much About Love

Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Deeper merupakan satu di antara hits milik Pamungkas dalam album ketigannya bertajuk Solipsism, berikut lirik lagu Deeper dan kunci gitar Deeper atau chord gitar Deeper dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Chord Gitar Deeper

[Intro]
Am7 D7 Gmaj7 (4x)

[Verse 1]
               Am7         D7   Gmaj7
I didn’t know much about love
          Am7         Bm
I knew nothing about it
         C       D       Em   Am  C
‘Til I’m falling so hard into you
       D         Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper

Gmaj7       Am7         D7  Gmaj7
Now I know what’s about love
        Am7         Bm
I feel alright about it
           C       D       Em    Am  C
‘Cause I’m falling so hard into you
       D          Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper
      D
Deeper     

[Chorus]
            Cmaj7           Bm7
I  wish  you  sunshine in the sky
             Am7               Gmaj7
And all the  bluebirds in your eyes
             Cmaj7   Bm7
May it light up wherever
            Am7    Gmaj7
May it shine on forever
       Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love
           Am7    Gmaj7
Rooted within you
      Cmaj7    Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
      Am7   Gm7
Deeper
      Cmaj7     Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
      Am7  Gm7
Deeper
       C       D       Em    Am  C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you
       D         Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper

[Verse 2]
Gmaj7    Am7     D7   Gmaj7
All ideas about love
           Am7            Bm7
Mistakes I made ’cause of it
         C          D        Em       Am  G
It’s all make sense now that I’ve met you
          Am7       D7   Gmaj7
Coincidences connected
             Am7         Bm
Two hearts denying the truth
         C        D       Em      Am  C
That we both are falling hard in love
       D          Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper

[Pre-Chorus]
C                       B
And you’re so much like me
Am7
I’m sorry
A
I’m sorry
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
    (Deeper)
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
    (Deeper)
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
    (Deeper)
Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 A   

[Chorus]
            Cmaj7           Bm7
I  wish  you  sunshine in the sky
             Am7               Gmaj7
And all the  bluebirds in your eyes
             Cmaj7   Bm7
May it light up wherever
            Am7    Gmaj7
May it shine on forever
       Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love
           Am7    Gmaj7
Rooted within you
      Cmaj7    Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
      Am7   Gm7
Deeper
      Cmaj7     Bm7
Deeper
      Am7  Gm7
Deeper

[Bridge]
         Cmaj7     Bm7
When you cry the ocean
          Am7     Gmaj7
When you smile in motion
       Cmaj7        Bm7
I will always be by your side
       Am7          Gmaj7
I will always be by your side
         Cmaj7     Bm7
When you cry the ocean
          Am7     Gmaj7
When you smile in motion
       Cmaj7        Bm7
I will always be by your side
       Am7          Gmaj7
I will always be by your side

[Outro]
        C      D       Em   Am   C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you
       D         Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper, ooh yeah.

