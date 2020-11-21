Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Love Goes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Love Goes

Berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, serta lirik lagu Love Goes.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Love Goes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Love Goes
AFP PHOTO/MARK RALSTON
Ilustrasi. Simak, lirik lagu serta kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love Goes.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You Sam Smith, When You Try Your Best But You Dont Succeed

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing with A Stranger Sam Smith, I Dont Wanna be Alone Tonight

Berikut, chord gitar Love Goes milik Sam Smith.

[Intro]
C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4
C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4 G
F/C C
F Dm C Gsus4 G (x4)

[Verse 1] (Labrinth)
F Dm C Gsus4 G
I hope you understand that I have to send you away
F Dm C Gsus4 G
You may not understand but I know that you will one day
F Dm C Gsus4 G
You're broken, I know this
F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.
And if you knew it, you would love me a whole different way

[Chorus] (Labrinth)
F Dm C
But that's how love goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes

[Verse 2] (Sam Smith, Labrinth)
F Dm C Gsus4 G
I tried to change you, tried to make you into someone else (Someone else)
F Dm C Gsus4 G
I guess the only one I'm fooling is my stupid self
F Dm C Gsus4 G
You're broken, we know that
F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.
And if you knew it, you won't fight me when I say farewell

[Chorus] (Sam Smith)
F Dm C
That's how love goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 N.C.
That's how love

[Bridge] (Sam Smith & Labrinth)
G# Gm
Say that one day I'll be back
C Bb D#
Don't hold your breath
G# Gm Gm G
Just know I own a place for you al__ways

[Chorus] (Sam Smith)
F Dm C
'Cause that's how love goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 N.C.
That's how love

[Instrumental]
F Dm C Gsus4 G

[Outro] (Labrinth, Sam Smith)
F Dm C Gsus4 G F
Yeah, yeah (Ohhh yeah)
Dm C Gsus4 G
That's how love goes, (Ooh, woah) yeah eh
F Dm C Gsus4 G
Ohohohohohohoh

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, termasuk, lirik lagu Love Goes(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
chord gitar Love Goes
chord Love Goes
Love Goes chord
kunci gitar Love Goes
lirik lagu Love Goes
chord gitar
chord
kunci gitar
chord gitar Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sebut FPI Tak Bisa Klaim Wakili Umat Islam, Pangdam Jaya: Bubarkan Kalau Coba-coba dengan TNI
Sebut FPI Tak Bisa Klaim Wakili Umat Islam, Pangdam Jaya: Bubarkan Kalau Coba-coba dengan TNI
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan