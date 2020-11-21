Chord Gitar Lagu Love Goes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Love Goes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love Goes.

chord gitar Love Goes milik Sam Smith.

[Intro]

C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4

C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4 G

F/C C

F Dm C Gsus4 G (x4)



[Verse 1] (Labrinth)

F Dm C Gsus4 G

I hope you understand that I have to send you away

F Dm C Gsus4 G

You may not understand but I know that you will one day

F Dm C Gsus4 G

You're broken, I know this

F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.

And if you knew it, you would love me a whole different way



[Chorus] (Labrinth)

F Dm C

But that's how love goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes



[Verse 2] (Sam Smith, Labrinth)

F Dm C Gsus4 G

I tried to change you, tried to make you into someone else (Someone else)

F Dm C Gsus4 G

I guess the only one I'm fooling is my stupid self

F Dm C Gsus4 G

You're broken, we know that

F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.

And if you knew it, you won't fight me when I say farewell



[Chorus] (Sam Smith)

F Dm C

That's how love goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 N.C.

That's how love



[Bridge] (Sam Smith & Labrinth)

G# Gm

Say that one day I'll be back

C Bb D#

Don't hold your breath

G# Gm Gm G

Just know I own a place for you al__ways



[Chorus] (Sam Smith)

F Dm C

'Cause that's how love goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 N.C.

That's how love



[Instrumental]

F Dm C Gsus4 G



[Outro] (Labrinth, Sam Smith)

F Dm C Gsus4 G F

Yeah, yeah (Ohhh yeah)

Dm C Gsus4 G

That's how love goes, (Ooh, woah) yeah eh

F Dm C Gsus4 G

Ohohohohohohoh

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, termasuk, lirik lagu Love Goes. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)