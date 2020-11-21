Chord Gitar Lagu Love Goes Sam Smith, Lirik Lagu Love Goes

Chord Gitar
[Intro]
C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4
C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4 G
F/C C
F Dm C Gsus4 G (x4)
[Verse 1] (Labrinth)
F Dm C Gsus4 G
I hope you understand that I have to send you away
F Dm C Gsus4 G
You may not understand but I know that you will one day
F Dm C Gsus4 G
You're broken, I know this
F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.
And if you knew it, you would love me a whole different way
[Chorus] (Labrinth)
F Dm C
But that's how love goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
[Verse 2] (Sam Smith, Labrinth)
F Dm C Gsus4 G
I tried to change you, tried to make you into someone else (Someone else)
F Dm C Gsus4 G
I guess the only one I'm fooling is my stupid self
F Dm C Gsus4 G
You're broken, we know that
F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.
And if you knew it, you won't fight me when I say farewell
[Chorus] (Sam Smith)
F Dm C
That's how love goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 N.C.
That's how love
[Bridge] (Sam Smith & Labrinth)
G# Gm
Say that one day I'll be back
C Bb D#
Don't hold your breath
G# Gm Gm G
Just know I own a place for you al__ways
[Chorus] (Sam Smith)
F Dm C
'Cause that's how love goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 G
That's how love goes
F Dm C
Goes, goes, goes
Gsus4 N.C.
That's how love
[Instrumental]
F Dm C Gsus4 G
[Outro] (Labrinth, Sam Smith)
F Dm C Gsus4 G F
Yeah, yeah (Ohhh yeah)
Dm C Gsus4 G
That's how love goes, (Ooh, woah) yeah eh
F Dm C Gsus4 G
Ohohohohohohoh
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes dinyanyikan Sam Smith, termasuk, lirik lagu Love Goes. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
