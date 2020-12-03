Chord Gitar Lagu Rocket Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Rocket

Chord Gitar
[Verse]
Let me sit this ass
F#
On you
C# C#
Show you how I feel
G#m
Let me take this off
F#
Will you watch me
C# C#
That's mass appeal
G#m
Don't take your eyes
F#
Don't take your eyes off it
C# C#
Watch it, babe
G#m
If you like
F#
You can touch me baby
C#
Do you
C#
Do you wanna touch me baby
G#m
Grab ahold, don't let go
F#
Let me know
C#
That you C# Ready
[Verse]
G#m
I just wanna show you now
Slow it down
F#
Go around
C#
You rock hard
C#
I rock steady And rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F# C# C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F# C# C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F# C# C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe
G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F# C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me
[Bridge]
D#m F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls
C# C#
Rock it 'til waterfalls
D#m F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls
C# C#
Bathe in these waterfalls
[Verse]
G#m
I do it like it's my profession
F#
I gotta make a confession
C#
I'm proud of all this bass
(No Chord or C#)
Lemme put it in your face
G#m
By the way
F#
If you need a personal trainer or a therapist
C# C#
I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer
G#m F#
Anything else that you may read between the lines
C#
You and I create
C#
Rockets and waterfalls So rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F# C# C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F# C# C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F# C# C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe
G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F# C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me
