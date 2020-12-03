Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Rocket Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Rocket

Simak, chord gitar Rocket dinyanyikan Beyonce. Termasuk, lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.

Chord Gitar Lagu Rocket Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Rocket
AFP
chord Rocket Beyonce, serta lirik lagu Rocket . 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rocket dinyanyikan Beyonce.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.

[Verse]
Let me sit this ass
F#
On you
C#                    C#
Show you how I feel
G#m
Let me take this off
F#
Will you watch me
C#                         C#
That's mass appeal                        

G#m
Don't take your eyes            
            F#
Don't take your eyes off it
C#           C#
Watch it, babe
G#m
If you like
F#
You can touch me baby
C#
Do you

C#
Do you wanna touch me baby
G#m
Grab ahold, don't let go
F#
Let me know
C#
That you C# Ready

[Verse]                    
G#m
I just wanna show you now

Slow it down
F#
Go around
C#
You rock hard              
C#
I rock steady And rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F#                                      C#                                  C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak                                        
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F#                              C#                                            C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep                                                      
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F#                                  C#                  C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe                                  
  G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F#                                       C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me

[Bridge]                  
 D#m        F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls                  
 C#           C#
Rock it 'til waterfalls                  
D#m         F#
Rock it 'til waterfalls                          
C#           C#
Bathe in these waterfalls

[Verse]    
 G#m
I do it like it's my profession    
F#
I gotta make a confession        
 C#
I'm proud of all this bass
(No Chord or C#)
Lemme put it in your face          
G#m
By the way                                                          

F#
If you need a personal trainer or a therapist
C#                                        C#
I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer
G#m                                                                F#
Anything else that you may read between the lines                    
C#
You and I create                      
C#
Rockets and waterfalls So rock right up to the
G#m
Side of my mountain
F#                                      C#                                  C#
Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak                                        
G#m
And reach right into the bottom of my fountain
F#                              C#                                            C#
I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep                                                        
G#m
Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow
F#                                   C#               C#
Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe                                    
G#m
Don't wash me over until my well runs dry
F#                                       C#
Send all your sins all over me babe, me

