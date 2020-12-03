Chord Gitar Lagu Rocket Beyonce, Lirik Lagu Rocket

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rocket dinyanyikan Beyonce.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Rocket dalam kunci gitar atau chord Beyonce.

[Verse]

Let me sit this ass

F#

On you

C# C#

Show you how I feel

G#m

Let me take this off

F#

Will you watch me

C# C#

That's mass appeal

G#m

Don't take your eyes

F#

Don't take your eyes off it

C# C#

Watch it, babe

G#m

If you like

F#

You can touch me baby

C#

Do you

C#

Do you wanna touch me baby

G#m

Grab ahold, don't let go

F#

Let me know

C#

That you C# Ready

[Verse]

G#m

I just wanna show you now

Slow it down

F#

Go around

C#

You rock hard

C#

I rock steady And rock right up to the

G#m

Side of my mountain

F# C# C#

Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak

G#m

And reach right into the bottom of my fountain

F# C# C#

I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep

G#m

Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow

F# C# C#

Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe

G#m

Don't wash me over until my well runs dry

F# C#

Send all your sins all over me babe, me

[Bridge]

D#m F#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

C# C#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

D#m F#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

C# C#

Bathe in these waterfalls

[Verse]

G#m

I do it like it's my profession

F#

I gotta make a confession

C#

I'm proud of all this bass

(No Chord or C#)

Lemme put it in your face

G#m

By the way

F#

If you need a personal trainer or a therapist

C# C#

I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer

G#m F#

Anything else that you may read between the lines

C#

You and I create

C#

Rockets and waterfalls So rock right up to the

G#m

Side of my mountain

F# C# C#

Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak

G#m

And reach right into the bottom of my fountain

F# C# C#

I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep

G#m

Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow

F# C# C#

Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe

G#m

Don't wash me over until my well runs dry

F# C#

Send all your sins all over me babe, me