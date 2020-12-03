Download Lagu
Download Lagu Ice Cream BLACKPINK feat Selena Gomez, Lirik Lagu Ice Cream
Yuk download lagu Ice Cream dinyanyikan BLACKPINK feat Selena Gomez, serta lirik lagu Ice Cream.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – "Ice Cream" adalah judul lagu terbaru milik BLACKPINK yang berkolaborasi dengan Selena Gomez.
Lirik Lagu Ice Cream
[Selena Gomez, Lisa, Jennie]
Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty
I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)
In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Haha)
Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)
[Rose, Selena Gomez, Jennie]
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Lookin' good, enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream
You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me
[Jennie]
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
[Selena Gomez, Rose, Jisoo, Jennie]
I know that my heart can be so cold
But I'm sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)
You're the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin'
He's my favourite flavor, always gonna pick him
You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so
I can't see nobody else for me, no
Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah
[Rose, Selena Gomez, Jennie]
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Lookin' good, enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream
You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me
[Jisoo]
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream
[Lisa]
Chillin' like a villain, yeah, I ra, ra, ra
Crazy, crazy speed in my La Ferra'
It's too fast, if you want to be crooked, just a diameter
Millis, billis every day earned, midsummer ice on your wrist
Keep it movin' like my lease-up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Keep it movin' like my lease-up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)
[Jennie]
Na, na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
Get the bag with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin'
Na, na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
And I'm nice with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream
Ice cream
Berikut, link download lagu Ice Cream BLACKPINK feat Selena Gomez.
Link download lagu Ice Cream Joox
Link download lagu Ice Cream Spotify
