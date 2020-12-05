Chord Gitar Lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me Billy Joel Lirik Lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me

Ilustrasi. Chord It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel, serta lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel.

Termasuk, lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billy Joel.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tunjukkan Padaku Sheila On 7, Lirik Lagu Tunjukkan Padaku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Seharusnya Aku Elsa Pitaloka, Lirik Lagu Seharusnya Aku

Intro: C C Em What's the matter with the clothes I'm wearing? Bb F Can't you tell that your tie's too wide? C Em Maybe I should buy some old tab collars Bb F Welcome back to the age of jive Em Am Where have you been hiding out lately, honey? Em D G You can't dress trashy til you spend a lot of money C Em Bb F Am G C Everybody's talking 'bout the new sound; funny, but it's still rock and roll to me C Em What's the matter with the car I'm driving? Bb F Can't you tell that it's out of style? C Em Should I get a set of white wall tires? Bb F Are you gonna cruise the miracle mile? Em Am Nowadays you can't be too sentimental Em D G Your best bet's a true, baby blue Continental C Em Bb F Am G C Hot funk, cool punk, even if it's old junk, it's still rock and roll to me G F Oh, it doesn't matter what they say in the papers, E Am Cause it's always been the same old scene. G F There's a new band in town but you can't get the sound E7 Ab Eb F G from a story in a magazine aimed at your average teen. C Em How about a pair of pink sidewinders Bb F and a bright orange pair of pants? C Em Well, you could really be a Beau Brummel, baby Bb F if you just give it half a chance Em Am Don't waste your money on a new set of speakers Em D G You get more mileage from a cheap pair of sneakers C Em Bb F Am G C Next phase, new wave, dance craze; anyways, it's still rock and roll to me Guitar solo: | G | F | E | Am | G | F | E7 | Ab | Eb | F | G | C Em What's the matter with the crowd I'm seeing? Bb F Don't you know that they're out of touch? C Em Should I try to be a straight-A student? Bb F If you are, then you think too much Em Am Don't you know about the new fashion, honey? Em D G All you need are looks and a whole lotta money C Em Bb F Am G C It's the next phase, new wave, dance craze; anyways, it's still rock and roll to me C Em Bb F G C9 Everybody's talking about the new sound; funny, but it's still rock and roll to me





Itulah, chord gitar chord gitar It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel, serta lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billy Joel.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)