Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me Billy Joel Lirik Lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me

Simak, chord gitar It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel. Termasuk, lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dalam kunci gitar.

Chord Gitar Lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me Billy Joel Lirik Lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me
AFP/TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Ilustrasi. Chord It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel, serta lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel.

Termasuk, lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billy Joel.

Intro: C

C                           Em
 What's the matter with the clothes I'm wearing?
          Bb                       F
Can't you tell that your tie's too wide?
C                        Em
 Maybe I should buy some old tab collars
        Bb                 F
Welcome back to the age of jive
Em                          Am
 Where have you been hiding out lately, honey?
    Em                         D              G
You can't dress trashy til you spend a lot of money
C           Em                Bb         F               Am             G       C
Everybody's talking 'bout the new sound; funny, but it's still rock and roll to me

C                           Em
 What's the matter with the car I'm driving?
          Bb                    F
Can't you tell that it's out of style?
C                      Em
 Should I get a set of white wall tires?
        Bb                       F
Are you gonna cruise the miracle mile?
Em                     Am
 Nowadays you can't be too sentimental
     Em                      D         G
Your best bet's a true, baby blue Continental
C         Em         Bb           F              Am             G       C
Hot funk, cool punk, even if it's old junk, it's still rock and roll to me

   G                            F
Oh, it doesn't matter what they say in the papers,
           E                          Am
Cause it's always been the same old scene.
          G                        F
There's a new band in town but you can't get the sound
       E7             Ab   Eb                    F     G
from a story in a magazine aimed at your average teen.

C                    Em
 How about a pair of pink sidewinders
      Bb                    F
and a bright orange pair of pants?
C                            Em
 Well, you could really be a Beau Brummel, baby
       Bb                  F
if you just give it half a chance
Em                           Am
 Don't waste your money on a new set of speakers
    Em                      D             G
You get more mileage from a cheap pair of sneakers
C           Em        Bb           F             Am             G       C
Next phase, new wave, dance craze; anyways, it's still rock and roll to me

Guitar solo: | G | F | E | Am | G | F | E7 | Ab | Eb | F | G |

C                           Em
 What's the matter with the crowd I'm seeing?
          Bb                       F
Don't you know that they're out of touch?
C                     Em
 Should I try to be a straight-A student?
       Bb                      F
If you are, then you think too much
Em                        Am
 Don't you know about the new fashion, honey?
Em                           D           G
All you need are looks and a whole lotta money
         C           Em        Bb           F             Am             G       C
It's the next phase, new wave, dance craze; anyways, it's still rock and roll to me
C           Em                Bb         F               G                          C9
Everybody's talking about the new sound; funny, but it's still rock and roll to me

Itulah, chord gitar chord gitar It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dinyanyikan Billy Joel, serta lirik lagu It's Still Rock and Roll To Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billy Joel.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
