Chord Gitar Lagu Till Tomorrow Don McLean, Lirik Lagu Till Tomorrow

Chord Gitar Lagu Till Tomorrow Don McLean
chord gitar Till Tomorrow dinyanyikan Don McLean.
Verse One:
What can this be can you tell me?
Would you like to discover
why we’re not free to be lovers?
I’ve been wanting to ask you
Bridge
Cm Gm
Where has all the love gone?
Cm Gm
And what have we become?
Cm Gm Cm Bb
Storm clouds full of thunder move silent as they drum
Verse two
And when they’re gone we’ll be fine - till tomorrow
Oh I hope it won’t rain you will be mine
and my sorrow will take wings in the morning
Bridge
Cm Gm
High above the heavens
Cm Gm
A rainbow paints the sky
Cm Gm
White doves sing their songs of love
Cm Bb
I watch them as they fly and wonder
What can this be can you tell me
Would you like to discover
why we’re not free to be lovers?
