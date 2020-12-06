Chord Gitar dan Lirik Always Lagu Bon Jovi, This Romeo Is Bleeding

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Bon Jovi

Intro : C F Am G F -F-

Am

This Romeo is bleeding

G

But you can't see his blood

F

It's nothing but some feelings

Em Em

That this old dog

F G

Kicked up

Verse :

Am

It's been raining since you left me

G

Now I'm drowning, in the flood

F

You see I've always been a fighter

Em Em

But without you

F G

I'd give up

Pre-Chorus :

Am

Now I can't sing a love song

G

Like the way it's meant to be

F

Well I guess I'm not that good anymore

G G F G

But baby that's just me

Chorus :

C

Yeah...I

G

Will love you

Dm

Baby

Am G C

Always, and I'll be there

G F

Forever and a day

Am G

Always

C

I'll be there

Till the stars don't shine

G

Till the heavens burst

.

And the words don't rhyme

F

I know when I die

.

You'll be on my mind

G G

And I'll love you

F G Am F F F G

Always