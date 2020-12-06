Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Always Lagu Bon Jovi, This Romeo Is Bleeding

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Bon Jovi. This Romeo is bleeding But you can't see his blood

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Always Lagu Bon Jovi, This Romeo Is Bleeding
tribunnews
Jon Bon Jovi 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Bon Jovi

Intro : C F Am G F -F-

Am
   This Romeo is bleeding
G
  But you can't see his blood
F
  It's nothing but some feelings
          Em  Em
That this old dog
       F  G
Kicked up

Verse :

Am
   It's been raining since you left me
          G
Now I'm drowning, in the flood
F
  You see I've always been a fighter
     Em        Em
But without you
         F  G
I'd give up

Pre-Chorus :

Am
   Now I can't sing a love song
          G
Like the way it's meant to be
         F
Well I guess I'm not that good anymore
     G     G          F G
But baby that's just me

Chorus :

 C
Yeah...I
      G
Will love you
   Dm
Baby
Am G       C
Always, and I'll be there
   G           F
Forever and a day
Am G
Always
C
I'll be there

Till the stars don't shine
          G
Till the heavens burst
.
And the words don't rhyme
         F
I know when I die
.
You'll be on my mind
          G    G
And I'll love you
 F G Am F F F G
 Always

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Always
Chord Always
Always chord
Always Bon Jovi
Lagu Bon Jovi
chord Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi chord
Tribunlampung.co.id
This Romeo Is Bleeding
kunci gitar
kunci gitar Always
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
VIDEO Pengakuan Pelaku yang Tendang Tukang Bakso hingga Terpental, Ternyata Punya Keahlian Bela Diri
VIDEO Pengakuan Pelaku yang Tendang Tukang Bakso hingga Terpental, Ternyata Punya Keahlian Bela Diri
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan