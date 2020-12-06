Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Always Lagu Bon Jovi, This Romeo Is Bleeding
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Bon Jovi
Intro : C F Am G F -F-
Am
This Romeo is bleeding
G
But you can't see his blood
F
It's nothing but some feelings
Em Em
That this old dog
F G
Kicked up
Verse :
Am
It's been raining since you left me
G
Now I'm drowning, in the flood
F
You see I've always been a fighter
Em Em
But without you
F G
I'd give up
Pre-Chorus :
Am
Now I can't sing a love song
G
Like the way it's meant to be
F
Well I guess I'm not that good anymore
G G F G
But baby that's just me
Chorus :
C
Yeah...I
G
Will love you
Dm
Baby
Am G C
Always, and I'll be there
G F
Forever and a day
Am G
Always
C
I'll be there
Till the stars don't shine
G
Till the heavens burst
.
And the words don't rhyme
F
I know when I die
.
You'll be on my mind
G G
And I'll love you
F G Am F F F G
Always