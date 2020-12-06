Chord Gitar Lagu Teach Me How to Love Shawn Mendes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Teach Me How to Love dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Teach Me How to Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Shawn Mendes.

[Intro]

E

[Verse 1]

Am Dm7

Ooh, your body's like an ocean

G C

I'm devoted to explore you

Am Dm7

Ooh, what do you desire?

G C

I'm inspired, I'll do it for you

[Pre-Chorus]

F Dm7

Won't you draw a map for me?

F

Laced with strawberries

E

And I'll get on my knees

[Chorus]

Am

Put my hands around you

Dm7

Ooh, teach me how to

G

Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you

C

Teach me how to love

Am

Put my hands around you

Dm7

Ooh, teach me how to

G

Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you

C Em Am

Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love

[Verse 2]

Dm7 G

Your imagination, now I'm fixated

C Em

And I'm dying to learn

Am Dm7 G

Every inch of you, ther?'s something new

C Em

F'ing me up, y?ah, I'm what you deserve

[Pre-Chorus]

F Dm7

Won't you draw a map for me?

F

Laced with strawberries

E

And I'll get on my knees

[Chorus]

Am

Put my hands around you

Dm7

Ooh, teach me how to

G

Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you

C

Teach me how to love

Am

Put my hands around you

Dm7

Ooh, teach me how to

G

Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you

C Em Am

Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love

[Post-Chorus]

Dm7

How to love

G

How to love

C Em Am Dm Am

Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love

Am

Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love