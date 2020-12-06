Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Teach Me How to Love Shawn Mendes

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Teach Me How to Love Shawn Mendes
AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord Teach Me How to Love dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Teach Me How to Love dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes.

[Intro]
E

[Verse 1]
Am                                  Dm7
Ooh, your body's like an ocean
          G                 C
I'm devoted to explore you
Am                          Dm7
Ooh, what do you desire?
          G                     C
I'm inspired, I'll do it for you

                 F                      Dm7
Won't you draw a map for me?
                                    F
Laced with strawberries
                              E
And I'll get on my knees

[Chorus]
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C
Teach me how to love
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C                               Em                             Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love

[Verse 2]
                     Dm7               G
Your imagination, now I'm fixated
               C               Em
And I'm dying to learn
Am                Dm7                             G
Every inch of you, ther?'s something new
                    C             Em
F'ing me up, y?ah, I'm what you deserve

[Pre-Chorus]
                  F                     Dm7
Won't you draw a map for me?
                                  F
Laced with strawberries
                              E
And I'll get on my knees

[Chorus]
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C
Teach me how to love
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C                               Em                            Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love

[Post-Chorus]
             Dm7
How to love
             G
How to love
C                               Em                            Am Dm Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
                                                                  Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
