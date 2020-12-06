Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Teach Me How to Love Shawn Mendes
Simak, chord gitar Teach Me How to Love dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes. Termasuk, lirik lagu Teach Me How to Love dalam kunci gitar atau chord Shawn Mendes.
[Intro]
E
[Verse 1]
Am Dm7
Ooh, your body's like an ocean
G C
I'm devoted to explore you
Am Dm7
Ooh, what do you desire?
G C
I'm inspired, I'll do it for you
F Dm7
Won't you draw a map for me?
F
Laced with strawberries
E
And I'll get on my knees
[Chorus]
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C
Teach me how to love
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C Em Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
[Verse 2]
Dm7 G
Your imagination, now I'm fixated
C Em
And I'm dying to learn
Am Dm7 G
Every inch of you, ther?'s something new
C Em
F'ing me up, y?ah, I'm what you deserve
[Pre-Chorus]
F Dm7
Won't you draw a map for me?
F
Laced with strawberries
E
And I'll get on my knees
[Chorus]
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C
Teach me how to love
Am
Put my hands around you
Dm7
Ooh, teach me how to
G
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
C Em Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
[Post-Chorus]
Dm7
How to love
G
How to love
C Em Am Dm Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
Am
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
