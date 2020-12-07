Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen, Goodbye Everybody I've Got To Go

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen

[Intro]

(slowly)

Gm7 C7 Gm7 C7 Gm7 C7

Is this the real life? Is this just fan - ta - sy?

F7 Cm7 F7 Bb Cm7 Bb F7 Bb

Caught in a land - slide, no escape from re - a - li - ty.

Gm7 Bb7 Eb

Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see.

Cm7 F7

I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy, because I'm

B Bb A Bb B Bb A Bb

easy come, easy go, little high, little low.

Eb Bb/D C#dim7 F7/C Bb

Anyway the wind blows doesn't really matter to me, to me.

[Verse 1]