Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen. Goodbye, everybody, I've got to go

Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen, Goodbye Everybody I've Got To Go 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen

[Intro]

(slowly)

Gm7                     C7      Gm7  C7    Gm7  C7
Is this the real life?  Is this just fan - ta - sy?

F7          Cm7    F7          Bb        Cm7  Bb  F7   Bb
Caught in a land - slide, no escape from re - a - li - ty.

Gm7                  Bb7                 Eb
Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see.

Cm7                   F7
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy, because I'm

B    Bb    A    Bb  B      Bb    A      Bb
easy come, easy go, little high, little low.

Eb         Bb/D       C#dim7         F7/C             Bb
Anyway the wind blows doesn't really matter to me, to me.

[Verse 1]

Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
