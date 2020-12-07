Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen, Goodbye Everybody I've Got To Go
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen. Goodbye, everybody, I've got to go
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen, Goodbye Everybody I've Got To Go
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen
[Intro]
(slowly)
Gm7 C7 Gm7 C7 Gm7 C7
Is this the real life? Is this just fan - ta - sy?
F7 Cm7 F7 Bb Cm7 Bb F7 Bb
Caught in a land - slide, no escape from re - a - li - ty.
Gm7 Bb7 Eb
Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see.
Cm7 F7
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy, because I'm
B Bb A Bb B Bb A Bb
easy come, easy go, little high, little low.
Eb Bb/D C#dim7 F7/C Bb
Anyway the wind blows doesn't really matter to me, to me.
[Verse 1]
Tribunlampung.co.id
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung