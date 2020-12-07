Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Queen. You will remember When this is blown over

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over
Istimewa
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Queen

[Intro]

D   Bm   Em   A
D   Bm   G  D  E

[Verse 1]

A                        F#m

Love of my life - you've hurt me,

       Bm                  E         E7

You've broken my heart and now you leave me.

A          A7             D

Love of my life can't you see?

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Love of My Life
Lirik Love of My Life
Chord Love of My Life
Love of My Life chord
Love of My Life Queen
Lagu Queen
Queen chord
Chord Queen
Tribunlampung.co.id
kunci gitar
kunci gitar Love of My Life
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Penampakan Uang Rp14,5 Miliar di Dalam 7 Koper Hasil Korupsi Bansos Covid-19 Mensos Juliari Batubara
Penampakan Uang Rp14,5 Miliar di Dalam 7 Koper Hasil Korupsi Bansos Covid-19 Mensos Juliari Batubara
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan