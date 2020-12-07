Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Queen. You will remember When this is blown over
Istimewa
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Queen
[Intro]
D Bm Em A
D Bm G D E
[Verse 1]
A F#m
Love of my life - you've hurt me,
Bm E E7
You've broken my heart and now you leave me.
A A7 D
Love of my life can't you see?
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Love of My Life
Lirik Love of My Life
Chord Love of My Life
Love of My Life chord
Love of My Life Queen
Lagu Queen
Queen chord
Chord Queen
Tribunlampung.co.id
kunci gitar
kunci gitar Love of My Life
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Bohemian Rhapsody Queen, Goodbye Everybody I've Got To Go
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Let It Out Ed Sheeran, You Give Me Life And Lots of Oxygen
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz, Well You Done Me And You Bet I Felt It
|Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Egois Lesty Kejora
|Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Lagi Syantik Siti Badriah
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung