Chord Gitar Lagu Astronomy Metallica, Lirik Lagu Astronomy

Simak, chord gitar Astronomy dinyanyikan Metallica. Termasuk, lirik lagu Astronomy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Metallica.

Ilustrasi. Chord Astronomy dinyanyikan Metallica, serta lirik lagu Astronomy. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Astronomy yang dinyanyikan Metallica.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Astronomy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Metallica.

CHORDS: (clean) EmDCBG

(distorted power chords) E C D
--0----0----0--
--0----0----0--
--9----5----7--
--9----5----7--
--7----3----5--
--0----0----0--

Em D C B Em
Clock strikes 12 and moondrops burst, out at you from their hiding place.
Em D C B Em
Like acid and oil on a madmans face, his reasons tend to fly away
C B C G
Like lesser birds on the 4 winds, yeah, like silver scrapes in may
C B C B Em
Now the sands become a crust, and most of you have gone away
Come Suzie dear lets take a walk, just out there upon the beach

I know you'll soon be married, and you'll want to know where winds come from
Well its never said at all, on the map that Carrie reads
Behind the clock back there you know, at the 4 winds bar
(now it goes into the distorted part)
E C D E E C D E

HEY HEY HEY HEY
E C D E
The four winds at the 4 winds bar, 2 doors locked and windows barred
E C D E
One door left to take you in, the other one just mirrors it
E C D E E C D E

HEY HEY HEY HEY
E C D E
Hellish glare and inference, the other ones a duplicate
E C D E
The queenly flux, eternal light, yeah the light that never warms
E C D E E C D C
Yes the light, that never, never warms. yes the light that never, never

D D C D D C D
warms, never warms, never warms
(back to clean)
Clock strikes 12 and moondrops burst, out at you from their hiding place.

Miss Carrie Nurse and Suzie dear, would find themselves at the 4 winds bar
Its the nexus, of the crisis, and the origin of storms

Just the place to hopelessly, encounter time and then came me
(back to distortion)

E C D E E C D E
HEY HEY HEY HEY (play that behind the solo)
E C D E
Call me desdinova, eternal light
E C D E
These gravely digs of mine, will surely prove a sight
E C D E
And dont forget my dog, fixed and consequent

Itulah, chord gitar Astronomy dinyanyikan Metallica, serta lirik lagu Astronomy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Metallica.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
