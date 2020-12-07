Chord Gitar Lagu Astronomy Metallica, Lirik Lagu Astronomy

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Astronomy yang dinyanyikan Metallica.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Astronomy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Metallica.

CHORDS: (clean) Em, D, C, B, G



(distorted power chords) E C D

--0----0----0--

--0----0----0--

--9----5----7--

--9----5----7--

--7----3----5--

--0----0----0--



Em D C B Em

Clock strikes 12 and moondrops burst, out at you from their hiding place.

Em D C B Em

Like acid and oil on a madmans face, his reasons tend to fly away

C B C G

Like lesser birds on the 4 winds, yeah, like silver scrapes in may

C B C B Em

Now the sands become a crust, and most of you have gone away

Come Suzie dear lets take a walk, just out there upon the beach

I know you'll soon be married, and you'll want to know where winds come from

Well its never said at all, on the map that Carrie reads

Behind the clock back there you know, at the 4 winds bar

(now it goes into the distorted part)

E C D E E C D E



HEY HEY HEY HEY

E C D E

The four winds at the 4 winds bar, 2 doors locked and windows barred

E C D E

One door left to take you in, the other one just mirrors it

E C D E E C D E



HEY HEY HEY HEY

E C D E

Hellish glare and inference, the other ones a duplicate

E C D E

The queenly flux, eternal light, yeah the light that never warms

E C D E E C D C

Yes the light, that never, never warms. yes the light that never, never



D D C D D C D

warms, never warms, never warms

(back to clean)

Clock strikes 12 and moondrops burst, out at you from their hiding place



Miss Carrie Nurse and Suzie dear, would find themselves at the 4 winds bar

Its the nexus, of the crisis, and the origin of storms



Just the place to hopelessly, encounter time and then came me

(back to distortion)



E C D E E C D E

HEY HEY HEY HEY (play that behind the solo)

E C D E

Call me desdinova, eternal light

E C D E

These gravely digs of mine, will surely prove a sight