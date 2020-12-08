Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne, Its A Damn Cold Night

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne

[Verse 1]

Em G

Im standing on the bridge

Em G

Im waiting in the dark

Em G

I thought that youd be here by now

Em G

Theres nothing but the rain

Em G

No footsteps on the ground

Em G

Im listening, but theres no sound

[Pre-Chorus]

D C

Isnt anyone trying to find me?

D C

Wont somebody come take me home

[Chorus]

G Am C

Its a damn cold night