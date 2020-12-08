Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne, Its A Damn Cold Night

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne. Its a damn cold night

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne, Its A Damn Cold Night
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne, Its A Damn Cold Night 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne

[Verse 1]
Em G
Im standing on the bridge

Em G
Im waiting in the dark

Em G
I thought that youd be here by now

Em G
Theres nothing but the rain

Em G
No footsteps on the ground

Em G
Im listening, but theres no sound

[Pre-Chorus]
D C
Isnt anyone trying to find me?

D C
Wont somebody come take me home

[Chorus]
G Am C
Its a damn cold night

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Im With You
Chord Im With You
Lirik Lagu Im With You
Im With You chord
Im With You Avril Lavigne
chord Avril Lavigne
lagu Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne chord
Tribunlampung.co.id
kunci gitar Im With You
Its A Damn Cold Night
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Rekaman Suara Detik-detik Baku Tembak Polisi dengan Simpatisan Rizieq Shihab: Lari Ada yang Ketembak
Rekaman Suara Detik-detik Baku Tembak Polisi dengan Simpatisan Rizieq Shihab: Lari Ada yang Ketembak
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan