Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne, Its A Damn Cold Night
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne. Its a damn cold night
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne, Its A Damn Cold Night
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Im With You Avril Lavigne
[Verse 1]
Em G
Im standing on the bridge
Em G
Im waiting in the dark
Em G
I thought that youd be here by now
Em G
Theres nothing but the rain
Em G
No footsteps on the ground
Em G
Im listening, but theres no sound
[Pre-Chorus]
D C
Isnt anyone trying to find me?
D C
Wont somebody come take me home
[Chorus]
G Am C
Its a damn cold night
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Im With You
Chord Im With You
Lirik Lagu Im With You
Im With You chord
Im With You Avril Lavigne
chord Avril Lavigne
lagu Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne chord
Tribunlampung.co.id
kunci gitar Im With You
Its A Damn Cold Night
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung