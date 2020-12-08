Chord Gitar Lagu Rubber Ball Cage The Elephant, Lirik Lagu Rubber Ball

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant.

F F/C F F/C Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E x2



F F/C F F/C

rolling around like A big rubber ball

Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E

writing this song about some things that i saw

F F/C F F/C

trying to stand like A big strong tough man

Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E

finding out fast that i’m sinking in sand



Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F

all i got is nothing but

F F/C F F/C

A little bit of love and gonna

Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F

give it to the people then they’ll

C C/G C C/G

see . then they’ll see



F F/C F F/C

spinning the tops as the tables they turn

Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E

made some mistakes but i still couldn’t learn

F F/C F F/C

riding the tracks but i was fine

Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E

got no self control now i’m back here in line



Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F

all i got is nothing but

F F/C F F/C

A little bit of love and gonna

Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F

give it to the people then they’ll

C C/G C C/G

see . then they’ll see

