Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Rubber Ball Cage The Elephant, Lirik Lagu Rubber Ball

Simak, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant. Termasuk, lirik lagu Rubber Ball dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cage The Elephant.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Rubber Ball Cage The Elephant, Lirik Lagu Rubber Ball
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant, serta lirik lagu Rubber Ball. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Rubber Ball dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cage The Elephant.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Homecoming Heroes The Head and the Heart, Lirik Lagu Homecoming Heroes

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Laskar Pelangi Nidji, Lirik Lagu Laskar Pelangi

F F/C F F/C Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E x2

F       F/C          F            F/C
rolling around like A big rubber ball
Am7       Am/E         Am7        Am/E
writing this song about some things that i saw
F       F/C          F            F/C
trying to stand like A big strong tough man
Am7       Am/E         Am7        Am/E
finding out fast that i’m sinking in sand

Bb   Bb/F   Bb   Bb/F
all i got is nothing but 
F       F/C        F       F/C
A little bit of love and gonna 
Bb   Bb/F   Bb   Bb/F
give it to the people then they’ll
C     C/G       C      C/G
see .  then they’ll see

F       F/C          F            F/C
spinning the tops as the tables they turn
Am7       Am/E         Am7        Am/E
made some mistakes but i still couldn’t learn
F       F/C          F            F/C
riding the tracks but i was fine
Am7       Am/E         Am7        Am/E
got no self control now i’m back here in line

Bb   Bb/F   Bb   Bb/F
all i got is nothing but 
F       F/C        F       F/C
A little bit of love and gonna 
Bb   Bb/F   Bb   Bb/F
give it to the people then they’ll
C     C/G       C      C/G
see .  then they’ll see

Itulah, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant, serta lirik lagu Rubber Ball dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cage The Elephant.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
chord gitar Rubber Ball
chord Rubber Ball
Rubber Ball chord
chord lagu Rubber Ball
Rubber Ball
kunci gitar Rubber Ball
lirik lagu Rubber Ball
chord gitar Cage The Elephant
chord Cage The Elephant
Cage The Elephant
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
rolling around like A big rubber ball
writing this song about some things that i saw
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Rekaman Suara Detik-detik Baku Tembak Polisi dengan Simpatisan Rizieq Shihab: Lari Ada yang Ketembak
Rekaman Suara Detik-detik Baku Tembak Polisi dengan Simpatisan Rizieq Shihab: Lari Ada yang Ketembak
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan