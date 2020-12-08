Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Rubber Ball Cage The Elephant, Lirik Lagu Rubber Ball
Simak, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant. Termasuk, lirik lagu Rubber Ball dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cage The Elephant.
Simak, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Rubber Ball dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cage The Elephant.
F F/C F F/C Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E x2
F F/C F F/C
rolling around like A big rubber ball
Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E
writing this song about some things that i saw
F F/C F F/C
trying to stand like A big strong tough man
Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E
finding out fast that i’m sinking in sand
Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F
all i got is nothing but
F F/C F F/C
A little bit of love and gonna
Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F
give it to the people then they’ll
C C/G C C/G
see . then they’ll see
F F/C F F/C
spinning the tops as the tables they turn
Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E
made some mistakes but i still couldn’t learn
F F/C F F/C
riding the tracks but i was fine
Am7 Am/E Am7 Am/E
got no self control now i’m back here in line
Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F
all i got is nothing but
F F/C F F/C
A little bit of love and gonna
Bb Bb/F Bb Bb/F
give it to the people then they’ll
C C/G C C/G
see . then they’ll see
Itulah, chord gitar Rubber Ball dinyanyikan Cage The Elephant, serta lirik lagu Rubber Ball dalam kunci gitar atau chord Cage The Elephant.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
