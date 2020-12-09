Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Blank Space Taylor Swift, So Its Gonna Be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift. So it's gonna be forever or it's gonna go down in flames
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift
D
Nice to meet you where you been
Bm
I can show you incredible things
Magic, madness, heaven sin
Saw you there and I thought
G
Oh my God, look at that face
You look like my next mistake
A
Love’s a game, want to play
D
New money, suit and tie
Bm
I can read you like a magazine
Ain't it funny rumors fly
And I know you heard about
G
Me so hey, lets be friends
I'm dying to see how this one ends
A
Grab your passport and my hand
G A
I can make the bad guys good for a weekend
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung