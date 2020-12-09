Chord Gitar dan Lirik Blank Space Taylor Swift, So Its Gonna Be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift

D

Nice to meet you where you been

Bm

I can show you incredible things

Magic, madness, heaven sin

Saw you there and I thought

G

Oh my God, look at that face

You look like my next mistake

A

Love’s a game, want to play

D

New money, suit and tie

Bm

I can read you like a magazine

Ain't it funny rumors fly

And I know you heard about

G

Me so hey, lets be friends

I'm dying to see how this one ends

A

Grab your passport and my hand

G A

I can make the bad guys good for a weekend