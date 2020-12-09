Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Blank Space Taylor Swift, So Its Gonna Be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift. So it's gonna be forever or it's gonna go down in flames

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Blank Space Taylor Swift, So Its Gonna Be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down
rolling stones
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Blank Space Taylor Swift, So Its Gonna Be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift

D
Nice to meet you where you been

                                               Bm
I can show you incredible things
Magic, madness, heaven sin
Saw you there and I thought

G
Oh my God, look at that face
You look like my next mistake

 A
Love’s a game, want to play

D
New money, suit and tie

                                        Bm
I can read you like a magazine
Ain't it funny rumors fly
And I know you heard about

G
Me so hey, lets be friends
I'm dying to see how this one ends

A
Grab your passport and my hand

G                                           A
I can make the bad guys good for a weekend

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Blank Space
Chord Blank Space
Lirik Blank Space
Blank Space Taylor Swift
kunci gitar Taylor Swift
lagu Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift chord
chord Taylor Swift
Tribunlampung.co.id
So Its Gonna Be Forever
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Respons Habib Rizieq Shihab soal Tewasnya 6 Simpatisan yang Mengawalnya Akibat Bentrok dengan Polisi
Respons Habib Rizieq Shihab soal Tewasnya 6 Simpatisan yang Mengawalnya Akibat Bentrok dengan Polisi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan