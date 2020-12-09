Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 Taylor Swift, I Don’t Know About You But Im Feeling 22

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 Taylor Swift

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 -Taylor Swift. I don’t know about you But I’m feeling 22

AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 -Taylor Swift

Intro : G D C D

G                   D            C             D
It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters

G                   D      C     D
And make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.

G                      D         C              D
It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight

   G                 D          C      D
To fall in love with strangers, ah ah, ah ah.

(*)
G  D
Yeah,

      C                          D                  G    D
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

    C              D            G  D
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

    C                       D                 G
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

