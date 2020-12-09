Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 Taylor Swift, I Don’t Know About You But Im Feeling 22

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 -Taylor Swift

Intro : G D C D

G D C D

It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters

G D C D

And make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.

G D C D

It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight

G D C D

To fall in love with strangers, ah ah, ah ah.

(*)

G D

Yeah,

C D G D

We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

C D G D

It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

C D G

Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines