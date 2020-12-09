Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 Taylor Swift, I Don’t Know About You But Im Feeling 22
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 -Taylor Swift. I don’t know about you But I’m feeling 22
AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 Taylor Swift, I Don’t Know About You But Im Feeling 22
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 22 -Taylor Swift
Intro : G D C D
G D C D
It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters
G D C D
And make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.
G D C D
It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight
G D C D
To fall in love with strangers, ah ah, ah ah.
(*)
G D
Yeah,
C D G D
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time
C D G D
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah
C D G
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar 22
Chord Gitar Lagu 22
Chord 22 Taylor Swift
kunci gitar Taylor Swift
lagu Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift chord
chord Taylor Swift
Tribunlampung.co.id
I Dont Know About You But Im Feeling 22
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Blank Space Taylor Swift, So Its Gonna Be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Belong With Me Taylor Swift, You're On The Phone With Your Girlfriend
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off Taylor Swift, Cause The Players Gonna Play Play Play
|Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Purnama Lesti Kejora
|Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Mikirin Kamu Ayu Ting Ting
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung