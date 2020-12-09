Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Belong With Me Taylor Swift, You're On The Phone With Your Girlfriend

Intro: D D

D A

You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset

Em

She's going off about something that you said

G

'Cause she doesn't get your humor like I do

D A

I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night

Em

I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like

G

And she'll never know your story like I do

(*)

Em G

But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts