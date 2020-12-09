Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Belong With Me Taylor Swift, You're On The Phone With Your Girlfriend

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift. If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Belong With Me Taylor Swift, You're On The Phone With Your Girlfriend
Ist
Chord Gitar dan Lirik You Belong With Me Taylor Swift, You're On The Phone With Your Girlfriend 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift

Intro: D D

D                                                 A
You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset

                                         Em
She's going off about something that you said

                                       G
'Cause she doesn't get your humor like I do

D                                       A
I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night

                                                Em
I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like

                                      G
And she'll never know your story like I do

(*)

    Em                      G
But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts

Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
