Chord Gitar Lagu Disenchanted My Chemical Romance

Simak, chord gitar Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance. Termasuk, lirik lagu Disenchanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord My Chemical Romance.
Simak, chord gitar Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Disenchanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord My Chemical Romance.
Intro: C Am F C
C
Well I was there on the day they sold the cars for the Queen,
Am
And when the lights all went out we watched our lives on the screen.
F G
I hate the ending myself, but it started with an all right scene.
C
It was the roar of the crowd that gave me heartache to sing.
Am
It was a lie when they smiled and said ?you won't feel a thing.?
F G
And as we ran from the cops, we laughed too hard, it would sting.
Am Dm
If I'm so wrong {so wrong, so wrong}
G C
How can you listen all night long? {night long, night long
Am Dm
And will it matter after I'm gone?
G
Because you never learned a God damned thing.
#reff#
C
Your just a sad song with nothin' to say
Am
About a life long wait for a hospital stay.
F
Well, if you think that I'm wrong,
G
This never meant nothing to you.
C
I spent my high school career spit on and shoved to agree,
Am
So I can watch all my heroes sell a car on TV.
F G
We got the young guillotine, we'll show 'em what we all mean.
Am Dm
If I'm so wrong {so wrong, so wrong}
G C
How can you listen all night long? {night long, night long}
Am Dm
Now will it matter after I'm gone?
G
Because you never learned a God damned thing.
#reff again
Itulah, chord gitar Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance.
