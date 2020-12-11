Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Disenchanted My Chemical Romance

Chord Gitar Lagu Disenchanted My Chemical Romance
AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance, serta lirik lagu Disenchanted. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Disenchanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord My Chemical Romance.

Intro: C Am F C

C
Well I was there on the day they sold the cars for the Queen,
Am
And when the lights all went out we watched our lives on the screen.
F G
I hate the ending myself, but it started with an all right scene.
C
It was the roar of the crowd that gave me heartache to sing.
Am
It was a lie when they smiled and said ?you won't feel a thing.?
F G
And as we ran from the cops, we laughed too hard, it would sting.

Am Dm
If I'm so wrong {so wrong, so wrong}
G C
How can you listen all night long? {night long, night long
Am Dm
And will it matter after I'm gone?
G
Because you never learned a God damned thing.

C
Your just a sad song with nothin' to say
Am
About a life long wait for a hospital stay.
F
Well, if you think that I'm wrong,
G
This never meant nothing to you.

C
I spent my high school career spit on and shoved to agree,
Am
So I can watch all my heroes sell a car on TV.
F G
We got the young guillotine, we'll show 'em what we all mean.

Am Dm
If I'm so wrong {so wrong, so wrong}
G C
How can you listen all night long? {night long, night long} 
Am Dm
Now will it matter after I'm gone?
G
Because you never learned a God damned thing.

Itulah, chord gitar Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance, serta lirik lagu Disenchanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord My Chemical Romance.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tribunlampung.co.id
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
