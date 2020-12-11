Chord Gitar Lagu Disenchanted My Chemical Romance

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Disenchanted dinyanyikan My Chemical Romance.

lirik lagu Disenchanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord My Chemical Romance.

Intro: C Am F C

C

Well I was there on the day they sold the cars for the Queen,

Am

And when the lights all went out we watched our lives on the screen.

F G

I hate the ending myself, but it started with an all right scene.

C

It was the roar of the crowd that gave me heartache to sing.

Am

It was a lie when they smiled and said ?you won't feel a thing.?

F G

And as we ran from the cops, we laughed too hard, it would sting.

Am Dm

If I'm so wrong {so wrong, so wrong}

G C

How can you listen all night long? {night long, night long

Am Dm

And will it matter after I'm gone?

G

Because you never learned a God damned thing.

#reff#

C

Your just a sad song with nothin' to say

Am

About a life long wait for a hospital stay.

F

Well, if you think that I'm wrong,

G

This never meant nothing to you.

C

I spent my high school career spit on and shoved to agree,

Am

So I can watch all my heroes sell a car on TV.

F G

We got the young guillotine, we'll show 'em what we all mean.

Am Dm

If I'm so wrong {so wrong, so wrong}

G C

How can you listen all night long? {night long, night long}

Am Dm

Now will it matter after I'm gone?

G

Because you never learned a God damned thing.

#reff again

