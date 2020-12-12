Chord Gitar Lagu Death Bed Powfu Feat Beabadoobee, Lirik Lagu Death Bed

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Death Bed dinyanyikan Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Death Bed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Berbeza Kasta Dinyanyikan Thomas Arya, Cinta yang Dulu Kita Bina

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Yang Terdalam Peterpan

C

Don’t stay awake for too long,

Em

Don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup off coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

C

Yeah, I don’t wanna fall asleep, I don’t wanna pass away

Em

I’ve been thinking of our future ‘cause I’ll never see those days

F

I don’t know why this has happened but I probably deserve it

Fm

I tried to do my best but you know that I’m not perfect

C

I’ve been praying for forgiveness you’ve been praying for my health

Em

When I leave this earth, hopin’ you’ll find someone else

F

‘cause yeah, we still young there’s so much we haven’t done

Em

Getting married, start a family watch your husband with his son

C

I, wish it could be me but I won’t make it off this bed.

Em

I Hope I go to heaven so I see you once again

F

My life was kind of short, but I got so many blessings

Fm

Happy you were mine, It s***s that its all ending

C Em

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

C Em

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

C

I’m happy that you here with me, I’m sorry if I tear up

Em

When me and you were younger you would always make me cheer up

F

Taking goofy videos and walking through the park

Fm

You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark

C

Cuddle in your sheets, sing me sound asleep

Em

And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly one oh three

F

Sundays went to church, on Mondays watched a movie

Fm

Soon you’ll be alone Sorry that you have to lose me

C Em

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

C Em

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

C Em

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

C Em

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

F

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

Fm

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

Itulah, chord gitar Death Bed dinyanyikan Powfu Feat Beabadoobee, serta lirik lagu Death Bed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)