Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Death Bed Powfu Feat Beabadoobee, Lirik Lagu Death Bed

Simak, chord gitar Death Bed dinyanyikan Powfu Feat Beabadoobee. Termasuk, lirik lagu Death Bed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Death Bed Powfu Feat Beabadoobee, Lirik Lagu Death Bed
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Death Bed dinyanyikan Powfu Feat Beabadoobee, serta lirik lagu Death Bed. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Death Bed dinyanyikan Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Death Bed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Berbeza Kasta Dinyanyikan Thomas Arya, Cinta yang Dulu Kita Bina

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Yang Terdalam Peterpan

 C       
Don’t stay awake for too long,
  Em
Don’t go to bed
                                   F
I’ll make a cup off coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

                         C
Yeah, I don’t wanna fall asleep, I don’t wanna pass away
                  Em        
I’ve been thinking of our future ‘cause I’ll never see those days
                F
I don’t know why this has happened but I probably deserve it
   Fm
I tried to do my best but you know that I’m not perfect

                     C
I’ve been praying for forgiveness you’ve been praying for my health
  Em
When I leave this earth, hopin’ you’ll find someone else
                F
‘cause yeah, we still young there’s so much we haven’t done
                 Em
Getting married, start a family watch your husband with his son

      C
I, wish it could be me but I won’t make it off this bed.
    Em
I Hope I go to heaven so I see you once again
        F
My life was kind of short, but I got so many blessings
   Fm
Happy you were mine, It s***s that its all ending

   C                                                   Em
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
                                 F
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

   C                                                   Em
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
                                 F
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

         C
I’m happy that you here with me, I’m sorry if I tear up
           Em
When me and you were younger you would always make me cheer up
  F
Taking goofy videos and walking through the park
                     Fm
You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark
C
Cuddle in your sheets, sing me sound asleep
Em
And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly one oh three
  F
Sundays went to church, on Mondays watched a movie
  Fm
Soon you’ll be alone Sorry that you have to lose me

   C                                                   Em
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
                                 F
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

   C                                                   Em
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
                                 F
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

   C                                                   Em
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
                                 F
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

   C                                                   Em
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
                                 F
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
                                  Fm
I’ll get you up and going out of bed

Itulah, chord gitar Death Bed dinyanyikan Powfu Feat Beabadoobee, serta lirik lagu Death Bed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Powfu Feat Beabadoobee.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
chord gitar Death Bed
chord Death Bed
Death Bed chord
chord lagu Death Bed
Death Bed
kunci gitar Death Bed
lirik lagu Death Bed
chord gitar Powfu Feat Beabadoobee
chord Powfu Feat Beabadoobee
Powfu Feat Beabadoobee
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
Dont stay awake for too long
Dont go to bed
I ll make a cup off coffee for your head
I ll get you up and going out of bed
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Seorang Gadis Dirudapaksa 6 Pria dalam Semalam, Berawal dari Obrolan di WeChat dan Berkencan
Seorang Gadis Dirudapaksa 6 Pria dalam Semalam, Berawal dari Obrolan di WeChat dan Berkencan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan