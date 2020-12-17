Chord Gitar Lagu Super Far LANY, Lirik Lagu Super Far

Chord Gitar
[Verse 1]
G
Up all night on my mind got me thinking
G
Wanna stay, can you give me a reason?
C D
I don't think so, I don't think so
G
I'm in love with someone, but I'm not sure
G
She can love someone back the way they love her
C D
I don't think so, I don't think so
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G G
Don't be mean, if you wanna go
C D
You can leave and leave my heart alone
[Chorus]
G C
Waking up to nothing when you're super far from home
Em D
And I watch you fall asleep at night and lay there on my own
G C
Got me begging for affection, all you do is roll your eyes
Em
Broken down, I've had enough
D
If this is love, I don't want it
[Verse 2]
G
Give it time, c'mon babe, it's been ten months
G
You should know, do you know, know what you want?
C D
I don't think so, I don't think so
G
Make it work, know it hurts, but I'll go there
G
Do the same, can you show me that you care?
C D
God, I hope so, but I don't think so
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G G
Don't be mean, if you're here for good
C D
I'm gonna need a little more from you
[Chorus]
G C
Waking up to nothing when you're super far from home
Em D
And I watch you fall asleep at night and lay there on my own
G C
Got me begging for affection, all you do is roll your eyes
Em
Broken down, I've had enough
D
If this is love, I don't want it
G C
All my friends keep saying that I'm way too good to you
Em D
But my heart is so invested, I don't wanna face the truth
G C
I'm not happy, and you know it, and you still don't even try
Em
Broken down, I've had enough
D
If this is love, I don't want it
[Chorus]
G C
Waking up to nothing when you're super far from home
Em D
And I watch you fall asleep at night and lay there on my own
G C
Got me begging for affection, all you do is roll your eyes
Em
Broken down, I've had enough
D
If this is love, I don't want it
G C
All my friends keep saying that I'm way too good to you
Em D
But my heart is so invested, I don't wanna face the truth
G C
I'm not happy, and you know it, and you still don't even try
Em
Broken down, I've had enough
D
If this is love, I don't want it.
