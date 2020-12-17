Chord Gitar Lagu Super Far LANY, Lirik Lagu Super Far

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Super Far dinyanyikan LANY.

[Verse 1]

G

Up all night on my mind got me thinking

G

Wanna stay, can you give me a reason?

C D

I don't think so, I don't think so

G

I'm in love with someone, but I'm not sure

G

She can love someone back the way they love her

C D

I don't think so, I don't think so



[Pre-Chorus 1]

G G

Don't be mean, if you wanna go

C D

You can leave and leave my heart alone



[Chorus]

G C

Waking up to nothing when you're super far from home

Em D

And I watch you fall asleep at night and lay there on my own

G C

Got me begging for affection, all you do is roll your eyes

Em

Broken down, I've had enough

D

If this is love, I don't want it



[Verse 2]

G

Give it time, c'mon babe, it's been ten months

G

You should know, do you know, know what you want?

C D

I don't think so, I don't think so

G

Make it work, know it hurts, but I'll go there

G

Do the same, can you show me that you care?

C D

God, I hope so, but I don't think so



[Pre-Chorus 1]

G G

Don't be mean, if you're here for good

C D

I'm gonna need a little more from you



[Chorus]

G C

Waking up to nothing when you're super far from home

Em D

And I watch you fall asleep at night and lay there on my own

G C

Got me begging for affection, all you do is roll your eyes

Em

Broken down, I've had enough

D

If this is love, I don't want it

G C

All my friends keep saying that I'm way too good to you

Em D

But my heart is so invested, I don't wanna face the truth

G C

I'm not happy, and you know it, and you still don't even try

Em

Broken down, I've had enough

D

If this is love, I don't want it



[Chorus]

G C

Waking up to nothing when you're super far from home

Em D

And I watch you fall asleep at night and lay there on my own

G C

Got me begging for affection, all you do is roll your eyes

Em

Broken down, I've had enough

D

If this is love, I don't want it

G C

All my friends keep saying that I'm way too good to you

Em D

But my heart is so invested, I don't wanna face the truth

G C

I'm not happy, and you know it, and you still don't even try

Em

Broken down, I've had enough

D

If this is love, I don't want it.

