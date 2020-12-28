Chord Gitar Lagu Glow Like Dat Rich Brian, Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Glow Like Dat dinyanyikan Rich Brian.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Glow Like Dat dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rich Brian.

[Chorus]

F

I done seen you glow like that I must say that I'm proud

Dm

Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)

F

Had to let you go like that I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)

Dm A

You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)

F Dm

Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)

E F

Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (campus, campus)

G

Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)

Dm F

Think about you every time I see your drawers (yuh)



[Verse 1]

F Gm

I be on my Mac Demarco shit, break my heart then smoke a cig

Even put some cloves in it (cloves)

Em

Don't test me because my skin ain't thick

G

Hit your walls, I need my fix, pull up on you, I need...

F

Way more with you, had too much of these hoes

Dm

Never told you 'bout the summer that I spent with my bros

F

Doin' things like your legs just gon' stay open now they closed

Dm

Thought I'd fix the road, but now you out here flyin' on your own

Nah...



[Pre-Chorus]

F Bb

I was just thinkin' 'bout you

Dm F

And it made me think of colors of the space

F

70 miles up in my coupe

Am F

And not a thought 'bout steppin' on my brakes



[Chorus]

F Dm

I done seen you glow like that I must say that I'm proud

Bb Dm F

Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)

F Dm

Had to let you go like that I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)

C Am F

You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)

F Em

Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)

Em F

Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (campus, campus)

F Dm

Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)

Dm F

Think about you every time I see your drawers



[Verse 2]

F Dm

All these parties I attend, but never know the celebration

Dm Em

I let you do what you want, no need for explanation

C F Dm

You go through my mind all day, all night, it feels like immigration

One of these days I'll fuck around

F

And book a flight up to Manhattan

F

Don't wanna see you go but I'd do the same as you

Dm C

Don't see why you would go back to seein' me when you

Dm F Bb

Didn't wanna hurt my feelings but I couldn't get a clue

Dm F

Didn't wanna seem perceivin' 'bout the things that you pursue



[Pre-Chorus]

F Bb

I was just thinkin' 'bout you

Dm F

And it made me think of colors of the space

F

70 miles up in my coupe

Am F

And not a thought 'bout steppin' on my brakes



[Chorus]

F Dm

I done seen you glow like that I must say that I'm proud

Bb Dm F

Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)

F Dm

Had to let you go like that I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)

C Am F

You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)

F Em

Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)

Em F

Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (campus, campus)

F Dm

Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)

Dm F

Think about you every time I see your drawers



[Outro]

F Gm

I be on my Mac Demarco shit, break my heart then smoke a cig

Even put some cloves in it (cloves)

Em

Don't test me because my skin ain't thick

G

Hit your walls, I need my fix, pull up on you, I need...

