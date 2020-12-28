Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Glow Like Dat Rich Brian, Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat
chord gitar Glow Like Dat dinyanyikan Rich Brian. Termasuk, lirik lagu Glow Like Dat dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rich Brian.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Glow Like Dat dinyanyikan Rich Brian.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Glow Like Dat dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rich Brian.
[Chorus]
F
I done seen you glow like that I must say that I'm proud
Dm
Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)
F
Had to let you go like that I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)
Dm A
You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)
F Dm
Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)
E F
Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (campus, campus)
G
Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)
Dm F
Think about you every time I see your drawers (yuh)
[Verse 1]
F Gm
I be on my Mac Demarco shit, break my heart then smoke a cig
Even put some cloves in it (cloves)
Em
Don't test me because my skin ain't thick
G
Hit your walls, I need my fix, pull up on you, I need...
F
Way more with you, had too much of these hoes
Dm
Never told you 'bout the summer that I spent with my bros
F
Doin' things like your legs just gon' stay open now they closed
Dm
Thought I'd fix the road, but now you out here flyin' on your own
Nah...
[Pre-Chorus]
F Bb
I was just thinkin' 'bout you
Dm F
And it made me think of colors of the space
F
70 miles up in my coupe
Am F
And not a thought 'bout steppin' on my brakes
[Chorus]
F Dm
I done seen you glow like that I must say that I'm proud
Bb Dm F
Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)
F Dm
Had to let you go like that I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)
C Am F
You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)
F Em
Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)
Em F
Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (campus, campus)
F Dm
Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)
Dm F
Think about you every time I see your drawers
[Verse 2]
F Dm
All these parties I attend, but never know the celebration
Dm Em
I let you do what you want, no need for explanation
C F Dm
You go through my mind all day, all night, it feels like immigration
One of these days I'll fuck around
F
And book a flight up to Manhattan
F
Don't wanna see you go but I'd do the same as you
Dm C
Don't see why you would go back to seein' me when you
Dm F Bb
Didn't wanna hurt my feelings but I couldn't get a clue
Dm F
Didn't wanna seem perceivin' 'bout the things that you pursue
[Pre-Chorus]
F Bb
I was just thinkin' 'bout you
Dm F
And it made me think of colors of the space
F
70 miles up in my coupe
Am F
And not a thought 'bout steppin' on my brakes
[Chorus]
F Dm
I done seen you glow like that I must say that I'm proud
Bb Dm F
Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)
F Dm
Had to let you go like that I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)
C Am F
You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)
F Em
Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)
Em F
Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (campus, campus)
F Dm
Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)
Dm F
Think about you every time I see your drawers
[Outro]
F Gm
I be on my Mac Demarco shit, break my heart then smoke a cig
Even put some cloves in it (cloves)
Em
Don't test me because my skin ain't thick
G
Hit your walls, I need my fix, pull up on you, I need...
chord gitar Glow Like Dat dinyanyikan Rich Brian, serta lirik lagu Glow Like Dat dalam kunci gitar atau chord Rich Brian.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
