Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco, Lirik Lagu Nicotine

Simak, chord gitar Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco. Termasuk, lirik lagu Nicotine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Panic! At the Disco.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco, Lirik Lagu Nicotine
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco, serta lirik lagu Nicotine. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Nicotine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Panic! At the Disco.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]
Em G Bm D X 4

[Verse 1]
Em G Bm
Cross my heart and hope to die
D Em
Burn my lungs and curse my eyes
Em G Bm
I've lost control and I don't want it back
Bm D Em
I'm going numb, i've been hijacked
Em G Bm D
It's a fucking drag

[Pre-Chorus]
Em G Bm D
I taste you on my lips and I can't get rid of you
Em G Bm
So I say damn your kiss and the awful things you do

[Chorus]
D Em G Bm
You're worse than nicotine, nicotine
D Em G Bm D
Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah

[Verse 2]
Em G Bm
It's better to burn than to fade away
Bm D Em
It's better to leave than to be replaced
Em G Bm
I'm losing to you, baby, i'm no match
Bm D Em
I'm going numb, i've been hijacked
Em G Bm D
It's a fucking drag

[Pre-Chorus]
Em G Bm D
I taste you on my lips and I can't get rid of you
Em G Bm
So I say damn your kiss and the awful things you do

[Chorus]
D Em G Bm
You're worse than nicotine, nicotine
D Em G Bm D
Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah

[Bridge]
Em G Bm
Just one more hit and then we're through
D Bm
'cause you could never love me back
Em G Bm
Cut every tie I have to you
D Bm
'cause your love's a fucking drag
Em G Bm D
But I need it so bad
D Em
Your love's a fucking drag
G Bm D
But I need it so bad

[Chorus]
D Em G Bm
You're worse than nicotine, nicotine
D Em G Bm D
Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah

[Ending]
G

Itulah, chord gitar Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco, serta lirik lagu Nicotine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Panic! At the Disco.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
Nicotine
download lagu MP3 Nicotine
download lagu Nicotine
download MP3 Nicotine
streaming MP3 Nicotine
lirik Nicotine
lagu Nicotine
Nicotine MP3
Nicotine spotify
Panic At the Disco
download lagu Panic At the Disco
lirik Panic At the Disco
download lagu
download MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gisella Anastasia Jadi Tersangka Video Syur, Identitas Sosok Pemeran Pria Diungkap Polda Metro Jaya
Gisella Anastasia Jadi Tersangka Video Syur, Identitas Sosok Pemeran Pria Diungkap Polda Metro Jaya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan