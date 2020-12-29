Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco, Lirik Lagu Nicotine

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco.

[Intro]

Em G Bm D X 4



[Verse 1]

Em G Bm

Cross my heart and hope to die

D Em

Burn my lungs and curse my eyes

Em G Bm

I've lost control and I don't want it back

Bm D Em

I'm going numb, i've been hijacked

Em G Bm D

It's a fucking drag



[Pre-Chorus]

Em G Bm D

I taste you on my lips and I can't get rid of you

Em G Bm

So I say damn your kiss and the awful things you do



[Chorus]

D Em G Bm

You're worse than nicotine, nicotine

D Em G Bm D

Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah



[Verse 2]

Em G Bm

It's better to burn than to fade away

Bm D Em

It's better to leave than to be replaced

Em G Bm

I'm losing to you, baby, i'm no match

Bm D Em

I'm going numb, i've been hijacked

Em G Bm D

It's a fucking drag



[Pre-Chorus]

Em G Bm D

I taste you on my lips and I can't get rid of you

Em G Bm

So I say damn your kiss and the awful things you do



[Chorus]

D Em G Bm

You're worse than nicotine, nicotine

D Em G Bm D

Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah



[Bridge]

Em G Bm

Just one more hit and then we're through

D Bm

'cause you could never love me back

Em G Bm

Cut every tie I have to you

D Bm

'cause your love's a fucking drag

Em G Bm D

But I need it so bad

D Em

Your love's a fucking drag

G Bm D

But I need it so bad



[Chorus]

D Em G Bm

You're worse than nicotine, nicotine

D Em G Bm D

Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah



[Ending]

G

