Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco, Lirik Lagu Nicotine

Chord Gitar Lagu Nicotine Panic! At the Disco
chord gitar Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco.
chord gitar Nicotine dinyanyikan Panic! At the Disco.
lirik lagu Nicotine dalam kunci gitar atau chord Panic! At the Disco.
[Intro]
Em G Bm D X 4
[Verse 1]
Em G Bm
Cross my heart and hope to die
D Em
Burn my lungs and curse my eyes
Em G Bm
I've lost control and I don't want it back
Bm D Em
I'm going numb, i've been hijacked
Em G Bm D
It's a fucking drag
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G Bm D
I taste you on my lips and I can't get rid of you
Em G Bm
So I say damn your kiss and the awful things you do
[Chorus]
D Em G Bm
You're worse than nicotine, nicotine
D Em G Bm D
Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah
[Verse 2]
Em G Bm
It's better to burn than to fade away
Bm D Em
It's better to leave than to be replaced
Em G Bm
I'm losing to you, baby, i'm no match
Bm D Em
I'm going numb, i've been hijacked
Em G Bm D
It's a fucking drag
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G Bm D
I taste you on my lips and I can't get rid of you
Em G Bm
So I say damn your kiss and the awful things you do
[Chorus]
D Em G Bm
You're worse than nicotine, nicotine
D Em G Bm D
Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah
[Bridge]
Em G Bm
Just one more hit and then we're through
D Bm
'cause you could never love me back
Em G Bm
Cut every tie I have to you
D Bm
'cause your love's a fucking drag
Em G Bm D
But I need it so bad
D Em
Your love's a fucking drag
G Bm D
But I need it so bad
[Chorus]
D Em G Bm
You're worse than nicotine, nicotine
D Em G Bm D
Yeah you're worse than nicotine, nicotine, yeah
[Ending]
G
