Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Perfect

chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean.

lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean.

G Em

I found a love for me

C D

Darling just dive right in, and follow my lead

G Em

Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet

C D

I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

G

Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Em C G D

Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this ti-ime

G Em

But darling just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

C D

And in your eyes you're holding mine

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

C G D Em

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

C G D Em

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

C G D G

But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

G Em

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

C D

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home

G Em

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

C D

To carry love, to carry children of our own

G Em

We are still kids, but we're so in love, fighting against all odds

C G D

I know that we'll be alright this ti-ime

G Em

Darling just hold my hand, be my girl, I'll be your man

C D

I see my future in your eyes

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

C G D Em

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

C G D Em

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

C G D G

But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

