Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Perfect

Chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean, serta lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sheeran, Lirik Lagu Perfect
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sherean, Lirik Lagu Perfect 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

G Em
I found a love for me
C D
Darling just dive right in, and follow my lead
G Em
Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet
C D
I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

G
Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Em C G D
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this ti-ime
G Em
But darling just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
C D
And in your eyes you're holding mine

Em C G D Em
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
C G D Em
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
C G D Em
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
C G D G
But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

G Em
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
C D
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
G Em
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
C D
To carry love, to carry children of our own

G Em
We are still kids, but we're so in love, fighting against all odds
C G D
I know that we'll be alright this ti-ime
G Em
Darling just hold my hand, be my girl, I'll be your man
C D
I see my future in your eyes

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
C G D Em
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
C G D Em
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
C G D G
But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

Itulah, chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean, serta lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Begini Pengakuan Lengkap Gisel dan MYD kepada Polisi soal Video Syur di Hotel Medan yang Direkamnya
Begini Pengakuan Lengkap Gisel dan MYD kepada Polisi soal Video Syur di Hotel Medan yang Direkamnya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan