Chord Gitar Lagu Love Is Gone SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, Lirik Lagu Love Is Gone 

Chord Gitar Lagu Love Is Gone SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew
Chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, serta lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew
chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.
lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.
**
Dm Bb F C
*
Dm Bb
Don't go tonight
F
Stay here one more time
C
Remind me what it's like...
Dm Bb
And let's fall in love, one more time
F C
I need you now, by my side
Dm Bb
It tears me up, when you turn me down
F C
I'm begging please, just stick around
* Reff
Dm Bb
I'm sorry, don't leave me, I want you here with me
F C
I know that your love is gone
Dm Bb
I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy
F C
Don't tell me that your love is gone
C Dm Bb F C
That your love is gone
Dm Bb F C
Don't tell me that your love is gone, that your love is gone
Dm Bb F C
Dm Bb F C
* Reff
Dm Bb
I'm sorry, don't leave me, I want you here with me
F C
I know that your love is gone
Dm Bb
I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy
F C
Don't tell me that your love is gone
C Dm Bb F C
That your love is gone
C Dm Bb F C
That your love is gone
* End
Dm Bb
I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy
F C
Don't tell me that your love is gone
C
That your love is gone
Itulah, chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, serta lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
