Chord Gitar Lagu Love Is Gone SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, Lirik Lagu Love Is Gone 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.

**
Dm Bb F C

*
Dm       Bb
Don't go tonight
                   F
Stay here one more time
                    C
Remind me what it's like...
          Dm            Bb
And let's fall in love, one more time
F              C
I need you now, by my side
   Dm                    Bb
It tears me up, when you turn me down
    F                    C
I'm begging please, just stick around

* Reff

Dm                       Bb
I'm sorry, don't leave me, I want you here with me
F                         C
I know that your love is gone
Dm                          Bb
I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy
F                               C
Don't tell me that your love is gone
C                   Dm Bb F C
That your love is gone

Dm             Bb                   F                    C
Don't tell me that your love is gone, that your love is gone

Dm Bb F C
Dm Bb F C

* Reff

Dm                        Bb
I'm sorry, don't leave me, I want you here with me
F                         C
I know that your love is gone
Dm                          Bb
I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy
F                               C
Don't tell me that your love is gone
C                   Dm Bb F C
That your love is gone
C                   Dm Bb F C
That your love is gone

* End

Dm                          Bb
I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy
F                               C
Don't tell me that your love is gone
C
That your love is gone

Itulah, chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, serta lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
