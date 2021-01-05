Chord Gitar Lagu Love Is Gone SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, Lirik Lagu Love Is Gone 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.

lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.

**

Dm Bb F C

*

Dm Bb

Don't go tonight

F

Stay here one more time

C

Remind me what it's like...

Dm Bb

And let's fall in love, one more time

F C

I need you now, by my side

Dm Bb

It tears me up, when you turn me down

F C

I'm begging please, just stick around

* Reff

Dm Bb

I'm sorry, don't leave me, I want you here with me

F C

I know that your love is gone

Dm Bb

I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy

F C

Don't tell me that your love is gone

C Dm Bb F C

That your love is gone

Dm Bb F C

Don't tell me that your love is gone, that your love is gone

Dm Bb F C

Dm Bb F C

* Reff

Dm Bb

I'm sorry, don't leave me, I want you here with me

F C

I know that your love is gone

Dm Bb

I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy

F C

Don't tell me that your love is gone

C Dm Bb F C

That your love is gone

C Dm Bb F C

That your love is gone

* End

Dm Bb

I can't breathe, I'm so weak, I know this isn't easy

F C

Don't tell me that your love is gone

C

That your love is gone

chord gitar Love Is Gone dinyanyikan SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew, serta lirik lagu Love Is Gone dalam kunci gitar atau chord SLANDER ft Dylan Matthew.