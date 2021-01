Chord Gitar Lagu My My My! Troye Sivan, Lirik Lagu My My My!

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar My My My! dinyanyikan Troye Sivan.

Termasuk, lirik lagu My My My! dalam kunci gitar atau chord Troye Sivan.

[Intro]

G Am F

[Verse 1]

G Am

Shine on, diamond

F

Don't make me wait another day

G Am

'Cause passion is passion

F

You know it just as well as me

[Pre-Chorus]

G

Now, let's stop running from love

Am

Running from love

F

Let's stop, my baby

G

Let's stop running from us

Am

Running from us

F

Let's stop, my baby

[Chorus]

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

I die every night with you

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

Living for your every move

[Verse 2]

G Am

Spark up, buzz cut

F

I got my tongue between your teeth

G Am

Go slow, no, no, go fast

F

You like it just as much as me

[Pre-Chorus]

G

Now, let's stop running from love

Am

Running from love

F

Let's stop, my baby

G

Let's stop running from us

Am

Running from us

F

Let's stop, my baby

[Chorus]

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

I die every night with you

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

Living for your every move

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

I die every night with you

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

Living for your every move

[Interlude]

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

My, my, my!

[Bridge]

Em

Should be the last night ever

Am Dm

Should be the last night we're apart

Dm

Got my name on this treasure

Dm

On this treasure

[Chorus]

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

I die every night with you

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

Living for your every move

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

I die every night with you

G

Oh my, my, my!

Am F

Living for your every move

N.C

Oh my, my, my!

Itulah, chord gitar My My My! dinyanyikan Troye Sivan, serta lirik lagu My My My! dalam kunci gitar atau chord Troye Sivan.

