Chord Gitar Lagu Smiling When I Die Sasha Sloan, Lirik Lagu Smiling When I Die

Chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan.

Lirik lagu Smiling When I Die dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.

[Intro]

D X2



[Verse 1]

G Bm

Yesterday felt like my graduation

D A

But now some of those kids have got their own

G Bm

Been a while since I took a vacation

D A

It's been a while since I really let go



[Pre-Chorus]

G

Don't wanna look back

Bm

Thinking I could've done this

Or I could've tried that

D

Don't wanna look back

A

'Cause it's going by fast



[Chorus]

G

I'ma call my mother

Bm

It's been a while since I've been home

D

Take a trip in the summer

A

See all the lights in Tokyo

G

Get lost in the desert

Bm

Just to see what I can find

D

So when it's my time, I

A G Bm

I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

D A

Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)



[Verse 2]

G Bm

Yesterday felt like my first day working

D A

But now I'm not the youngest on the clock

G Bm

Been a while since days were just for burning

D A

It's been a while since I threw back a shot



[Pre-Chorus]

G

Don't wanna look back

Bm

Thinking I could've done this

Or I could've tried that

D

Don't wanna look back

A

'Cause it's going by fast



[Chorus]

G

I'ma call my mother

Bm

It's been a while since I've been home

D

Take a trip in the summer

A

See all the lights in Tokyo

G

Get lost in the desert

Bm

Just to see what I can find

D

So when it's my time, I

A G Bm

I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

D A

Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)



[Bridge]

G Bm

There's been a couple times that I've fell in love

D A

But a couple times just ain't enough

G Bm

There's been a couple joints that I could've shared

D A

But I guess I gotta start somewhere



[Chorus]

G

I'ma call my mother

Bm

It's been a while since I've been home

D

Take a trip in the summer

A

See all the lights in Tokyo

G

Get lost in the desert

Bm

Just to see what I can find

D

So when it's my time, I

A G Bm

I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

D A

Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

