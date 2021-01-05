Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Smiling When I Die Sasha Sloan, Lirik Lagu Smiling When I Die

Simak, chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan. Termasuk, lirik lagu Smiling When I Die dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Smiling When I Die Sasha Sloan, Lirik Lagu Smiling When I Die
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan, serta lirik lagu Smiling When I Die. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Smiling When I Die dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]
D X2

[Verse 1]
G Bm
Yesterday felt like my graduation
D A
But now some of those kids have got their own
G Bm
Been a while since I took a vacation
D A
It's been a while since I really let go

[Pre-Chorus]
G
Don't wanna look back
Bm
Thinking I could've done this
Or I could've tried that
D
Don't wanna look back
A
'Cause it's going by fast

[Chorus]
G
I'ma call my mother
Bm
It's been a while since I've been home
D
Take a trip in the summer
A
See all the lights in Tokyo
G
Get lost in the desert
Bm
Just to see what I can find
D
So when it's my time, I
A G Bm
I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
D A
Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

[Verse 2]
G Bm
Yesterday felt like my first day working
D A
But now I'm not the youngest on the clock
G Bm
Been a while since days were just for burning
D A
It's been a while since I threw back a shot

[Pre-Chorus]
G
Don't wanna look back
Bm
Thinking I could've done this
Or I could've tried that
D
Don't wanna look back
A
'Cause it's going by fast

[Chorus]
G
I'ma call my mother
Bm
It's been a while since I've been home
D
Take a trip in the summer
A
See all the lights in Tokyo
G
Get lost in the desert
Bm
Just to see what I can find
D
So when it's my time, I
A G Bm
I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
D A
Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

[Bridge]
G Bm
There's been a couple times that I've fell in love
D A
But a couple times just ain't enough
G Bm
There's been a couple joints that I could've shared
D A
But I guess I gotta start somewhere

[Chorus]
G
I'ma call my mother
Bm
It's been a while since I've been home
D
Take a trip in the summer
A
See all the lights in Tokyo
G
Get lost in the desert
Bm
Just to see what I can find
D
So when it's my time, I
A G Bm
I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
D A
Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)

Itulah, chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan, serta lirik lagu Smiling When I Die dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar Smiling When I Die
chord Smiling When I Die
Smiling When I Die chord
lirik lagu Smiling When I Die
Smiling When I Die
chord Sasha Sloan
Sasha Sloan chord
chord gitar Sasha Sloan
Sasha Sloan
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Chacha Sherly Eks Trio Macan Dinyatakan Meninggal seusai Alami Kecelakaan di Tol Solo-Semarang
Chacha Sherly Eks Trio Macan Dinyatakan Meninggal seusai Alami Kecelakaan di Tol Solo-Semarang
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan