Chord Gitar Lagu Smiling When I Die Sasha Sloan, Lirik Lagu Smiling When I Die

Chord Gitar Lagu Smiling When I Die Sasha Sloan
chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan.
chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Smiling When I Die dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sasha Sloan.
[Intro]
D X2
[Verse 1]
G Bm
Yesterday felt like my graduation
D A
But now some of those kids have got their own
G Bm
Been a while since I took a vacation
D A
It's been a while since I really let go
[Pre-Chorus]
G
Don't wanna look back
Bm
Thinking I could've done this
Or I could've tried that
D
Don't wanna look back
A
'Cause it's going by fast
[Chorus]
G
I'ma call my mother
Bm
It's been a while since I've been home
D
Take a trip in the summer
A
See all the lights in Tokyo
G
Get lost in the desert
Bm
Just to see what I can find
D
So when it's my time, I
A G Bm
I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
D A
Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
[Verse 2]
G Bm
Yesterday felt like my first day working
D A
But now I'm not the youngest on the clock
G Bm
Been a while since days were just for burning
D A
It's been a while since I threw back a shot
[Pre-Chorus]
G
Don't wanna look back
Bm
Thinking I could've done this
Or I could've tried that
D
Don't wanna look back
A
'Cause it's going by fast
[Chorus]
G
I'ma call my mother
Bm
It's been a while since I've been home
D
Take a trip in the summer
A
See all the lights in Tokyo
G
Get lost in the desert
Bm
Just to see what I can find
D
So when it's my time, I
A G Bm
I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
D A
Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
[Bridge]
G Bm
There's been a couple times that I've fell in love
D A
But a couple times just ain't enough
G Bm
There's been a couple joints that I could've shared
D A
But I guess I gotta start somewhere
[Chorus]
G
I'ma call my mother
Bm
It's been a while since I've been home
D
Take a trip in the summer
A
See all the lights in Tokyo
G
Get lost in the desert
Bm
Just to see what I can find
D
So when it's my time, I
A G Bm
I'm smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
D A
Smiling when I die (When I die, when I die)
chord gitar Smiling When I Die dinyanyikan Sasha Sloan
