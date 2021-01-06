Chord Gitar Lagu 21 Guns Green Day, Lirik Lagu 21 Guns

Chord Gitar
Intro:
Am F C G (x2)
Verse:
Am F C G
Do you know what's worth fighting for,
Am F C G
When it's not worth dying for?
Am F C G
Does it take your breath away
F G
And you feel yourself suffocating?
Am F C G
Does the pain weigh out the pride?
Am F C G
And you look for a place to hide?
Am F C G
Did someone break your heart inside?
F G
You're in ruins
Chorus:
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F
Lay down your arms
C G
Give up the fight
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F C G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
F C G
You and I
Verse:
Am F C G
When you're at the end of the road
Am F C G
And you lost all sense of control
Am F C G
And your thoughts have taken their toll
F G
When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul
Am F C G
Your faith walks on broken glass
Am F C G
And the hangover doesn't pass
Am F C G
Nothing's ever built to last
F G
You're in ruins.
Chorus:
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F
Lay down your arms
C G
Give up the fight
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F C G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
F С G
You and I
Verse:
Am F C G
Did you try to live on your own
Am F C E
When you burned down the house and home?
Am F C E
Did you stand too close to the fire?
F G С
Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone
