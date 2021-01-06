Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Obsessed Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu Obsessed
Simak, chord gitar Obsessed dinyanyikan Mariah Carey. Termasuk, lirik lagu Obsessed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Obsessed dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Obsessed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam
Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati
[Intro]
F Am F Am E Dm C E
F
So oh oh oh oh
Am
So oh oh oh oh
F
So oh oh oh oh
Am
So oh oh oh oh
E
Will the real MC please, step to the mike?
F
So oh oh oh oh
Am
So oh oh oh oh
Dm C
So oh oh oh oh
E
So oh oh oh oh
[Verse 1]
F
All up in the blogs
Saying we met at the bar
Am
When I don't even know who you are
F
Saying we up in your house
Saying I'm up in your car
Am
But you in LA and I'm out at
E
Jermaine's.
F
I'm up in the a
You so so lame
Am
and no one here even mentions your name
D C
It must be the weed. It must be the
E
Cause you be popping hood
F
You get it popping, Oh
[Chorus]
Am F
Why you so obsessed with me (Boy I wanna know)
Am E F
Lying that you're sexing me (when everybody knows)
Am
It's clear that you're upset with me
Dm C
Finally found a girl that you couldn't impress
E
Last man on the earth still couldn't hit this
F
You're delusional, you're delusional
Am
Boy you're losing your mind
F
It's confusing yo, you're confused you know
Am E
Why you wasting your time
F
Eot you all fired up with your Napoleon complex
Am Dm C E
Seeing right through you like you're bathing in Windex
F
Boy why you so obsessed with me?
[Instrument]
Am F Am E F Am Dm C E
[Verse 2]
F
You on your job
You hating hard
Am
Ain't gon' feed you
I'm gonna let you starve
F
Easping for air
I'm ventilation
Am
You out of breath
E
Hope you ain't waiting
F
Telling the world how much you miss me
Am
But we never were
So why you trippin'
Dm
You a mom and pop
C
I'm a corporation
E
I'm the press conference
F
and you a conversation
chord gitar Obsessed
chord Obsessed
lirik lagu Obsessed
chord Mariah Carey
chord gitar Mariah Carey
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sesuatu Di Jogja Adhitia Sofyan, Lirik Lagu Sesuatu Di Jogja
|Chord Gitar Lagu Mandy Westlife, Lirik Lagu Mandy
|Chord Gitar Takkan Ada Cinta yang Lain Dewa 19 dan Lirik Lagu Takkan Ada Cinta yang Lain
|Chord Gitar Ditinggal Pas Sayang-sayange Nella Kharisma dan Lirik Lagu Nella Kharisma
|Chord Gitar Lagu You Broke Me First Tate McRae, Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First