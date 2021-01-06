Chord Gitar Lagu Obsessed Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu Obsessed

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Obsessed dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

[Intro]

F Am F Am E Dm C E

F

So oh oh oh oh

Am

So oh oh oh oh

F

So oh oh oh oh

Am

So oh oh oh oh

E

Will the real MC please, step to the mike?

F

So oh oh oh oh

Am

So oh oh oh oh

Dm C

So oh oh oh oh

E

So oh oh oh oh

[Verse 1]

F

All up in the blogs

Saying we met at the bar

Am

When I don't even know who you are

F

Saying we up in your house

Saying I'm up in your car

Am

But you in LA and I'm out at

E

Jermaine's.

F

I'm up in the a

You so so lame

Am

and no one here even mentions your name

D C

It must be the weed. It must be the

E

Cause you be popping hood

F

You get it popping, Oh

[Chorus]

Am F

Why you so obsessed with me (Boy I wanna know)

Am E F

Lying that you're sexing me (when everybody knows)

Am

It's clear that you're upset with me

Dm C

Finally found a girl that you couldn't impress

E

Last man on the earth still couldn't hit this

F

You're delusional, you're delusional

Am

Boy you're losing your mind

F

It's confusing yo, you're confused you know

Am E

Why you wasting your time

F

Eot you all fired up with your Napoleon complex

Am Dm C E

Seeing right through you like you're bathing in Windex

F

Boy why you so obsessed with me?

[Instrument]

Am F Am E F Am Dm C E

[Verse 2]

F

You on your job

You hating hard

Am

Ain't gon' feed you

I'm gonna let you starve

F

Easping for air

I'm ventilation

Am

You out of breath

E

Hope you ain't waiting

F

Telling the world how much you miss me

Am

But we never were

So why you trippin'

Dm

You a mom and pop

C

I'm a corporation

E

I'm the press conference

F

and you a conversation