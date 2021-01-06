Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Obsessed Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu Obsessed

Simak, chord gitar Obsessed dinyanyikan Mariah Carey. Termasuk, lirik lagu Obsessed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Obsessed Mariah Carey, Lirik Lagu Obsessed
AFP/JACK GUEZ
Ilustrasi. Chord Obsessed dinyanyikan Mariah Carey, serta lirik lagu Obsessed. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Obsessed dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Obsessed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Mariah Carey.

[Intro]
F Am F Am E Dm C E

F
   So oh oh oh oh
Am
   So oh oh oh oh
F
   So oh oh oh oh
Am
   So oh oh oh oh
E
   Will the real MC please, step to the mike?

F
   So oh oh oh oh
Am
   So oh oh oh oh
Dm C
   So oh oh oh oh
E
   So oh oh oh oh

[Verse 1]
F
   All up in the blogs
   Saying we met at the bar
Am
   When I don't even know who you are
F
   Saying we up in your house
   Saying I'm up in your car
Am
   But you in LA and I'm out at
E
   Jermaine's.
F
   I'm up in the a
   You so so lame
Am
and no one here even mentions your name
D                                               C
   It must be the weed. It must be the
E
   Cause you be popping hood
F
   You get it popping, Oh

[Chorus]
Am                                                              F
   Why you so obsessed with me (Boy I wanna know)
Am                                               E                      F
   Lying that you're sexing me (when everybody knows)
                         Am
It's clear that you're upset with me
Dm                                       C
   Finally found a girl that you couldn't impress
E
   Last man on the earth still couldn't hit this
F
   You're delusional, you're delusional
Am
   Boy you're losing your mind
F
It's confusing yo, you're confused you know
Am                           E
   Why you wasting your time
F
Eot you all fired up with your Napoleon complex
Am                                                                                    Dm C E
   Seeing right through you like you're bathing in Windex

F
Boy why you so obsessed with me?

[Instrument]
Am F Am E F Am Dm C E

[Verse 2]
F
   You on your job
   You hating hard
Am
   Ain't gon' feed you
   I'm gonna let you starve
F
   Easping for air
   I'm ventilation
Am
   You out of breath
E
   Hope you ain't waiting
F
   Telling the world how much you miss me
Am
   But we never were
   So why you trippin'
Dm
   You a mom and pop
C
   I'm a corporation
E
   I'm the press conference
                                  F
and you a conversation

