Chord Gitar You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason

[Intro]
C Am F G C
[Verse 1]
C
There goes my heart beating
Am
Cause You are The Reason
F G
I'm losing my sleep
C
Please come back now
[Verse 2]
C
There goes my mind racing
Am
And You are The Reason
F G
That I'm still breathing
Am
I'm hopeless now
[Chorus]
F G
I'd climb every mountain
Am C
And swim every ocean
F G
Just to be with you
Am G
And fix what I've broken
Am G C G F Fm
Oh, cause I need you to see
C
That You are The Reason
[Verse 3]
C
There goes my hands shaking
Am
And You are The Reason
F G
My heart keeps bleeding
C
I need you now
[Verse 4]
C
If I could turn back the clock
Am
I'd make sure the light defeated the dark
F G
I'd spend every hour, of every day
Am
Keeping you safe
[Chorus]
F G
I'd climb every mountain
Am C
And swim every ocean
F G
Just to be with you
Am G
And fix what I've broken
Am G C G F Fm
Oh, cause I need you to see
F G C
That You are The Reason
F G C
You are The Reason
C G F G
I need you to hold me tonight..
[Outro]
F G
I'd climb every mountain
Am C
And swim every ocean
F G
Just to be with you
Am G
And fix what I've broken
Am G C G F Fm
Cause I need you to see
C
That You are The Reason
