Chord Gitar You are The Reason Calum Scott, Lirik Lagu You are The Reason

Ilustrasi Calum Scott. Simak, chord gitar You are The Reason dinyanyikan Calum Scott serta lirik lagu You are The Reason.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You are The Reason dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

Termasuk, lirik lagu You are The Reason dalam kunci gitar atau chord Calum Scott.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

C Am F G C

[Verse 1]

C

There goes my heart beating

Am

Cause You are The Reason

F G

I'm losing my sleep

C

Please come back now

[Verse 2]

C

There goes my mind racing

Am

And You are The Reason

F G

That I'm still breathing

Am

I'm hopeless now

[Chorus]

F G

I'd climb every mountain

Am C

And swim every ocean

F G

Just to be with you

Am G

And fix what I've broken

Am G C G F Fm

Oh, cause I need you to see

C

That You are The Reason

[Verse 3]

C

There goes my hands shaking

Am

And You are The Reason

F G

My heart keeps bleeding

C

I need you now

[Verse 4]

C

If I could turn back the clock

Am

I'd make sure the light defeated the dark

F G

I'd spend every hour, of every day

Am

Keeping you safe

[Chorus]

F G

I'd climb every mountain

Am C

And swim every ocean

F G

Just to be with you

Am G

And fix what I've broken

Am G C G F Fm

Oh, cause I need you to see

F G C

That You are The Reason

F G C

You are The Reason

C G F G

I need you to hold me tonight..

[Outro]

F G

I'd climb every mountain

Am C

And swim every ocean

F G

Just to be with you

Am G

And fix what I've broken

Am G C G F Fm

Cause I need you to see

C

That You are The Reason

Itulah, chord gitar You are The Reason dinyanyikan Calum Scottt, serta lirik lagu You are The Reason dalam kunci gitar atau chord Calum Scottt. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )