Chord Gitar Lagu Lips On Lips Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips

[Intro]
F A Dm Bb
[Verse 1]
F A Dm Bb
Take you in, like the air, you're a nice surprise (ooh)
F A Dm Bb
Like a rose, full in bloom, I romanticize
[Pre Chorus]
F A Dm Bb
Only when I’m with you, colors they show through
F A Dm Bb
Trust I speak the truth, darling I get weak when you
[Chorus]
F
Put your lips on my lips
A
When you're touching like this
Dm Bb
No they don't ever lie
F
And when the feeling is right
A
You can tell by my eyes
Dm
No, these lips they don't lie
[Post-Chorus]
Bb F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
Dm
These lips on lips they go like this
Bb
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
Dm Bb
These lips on lips, they go like this, they go like this
[Verse 2]
F A Dm
See it through, and for you I would take my time (ooh)
F A Dm Bb
Not a phase, comes in waves, let me ease your mind (ooh)
[Pre Chorus]
F A Dm Bb
Only one I choose, ride or die with you
F A Dm Bb
Trust I speak the truth, darling I get weak when you
[Chorus]
F
Put your lips on my lips
A
When you're touching like this
Dm Bb
No they don't ever lie
F
And when the feeling is right
A
You can tell by my eyes
Dm
No, these lips they don't lie
[Post-Chorus]
Bb F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
Dm
These lips on lips they go like this
Bb
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
Dm Bb
These lips on lips, they go like this, they go like this
[Bridge]
F A
You got me hooked on one kiss
Dm C F Bb
I put your lips on my lips
A Dm C
When I think of you it’s pure bliss (ah)
[Chorus]
F
Put your lips on my lips
A
When you're touching like this
Dm Bb
No they don't ever lie
F
And when the feeling is right
A
You can tell by my eyes
Dm
No, these lips they don't lie
[Post-Chorus]
Bb F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
Dm
These lips on lips they go like this
Bb
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
(they go, they go, they go, they go)
Dm Bb
These lips on lips, they go like this, they go like this
[Outro]
F A Dm Bb
Only one I choose, ride or die with you (ride or die with you)
F A
Trust I speak the truth (I speak the truth)
Dm Bb
Darling I get weak when
F A
You put your lips on my lips (You put your lips on my lips)
Dm Bb
No, they don’t ever lie (no, they don’t, no, they don’t)
F A
And when the feeling is right (ooh, ooh)
Dm Bb
No, these lips they don’t lie
F
These lips on lips they go like this
A
Oh, oh, oh, oh,
Dm Bb
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
