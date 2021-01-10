Chord Gitar dan Video I Need Your Love Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.

video I Need Your Love

Lagu I Need Your Love MP3

chord gitar I Need Your Love dilengkapi lirik lagu I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.

Intro

Bm

I need your love

G

I need your time

D

When everything's wrong

A

You make it right

Bm

I feel so high

G

I come alive

D A

I need to be free with you tonight

Bm

I need your love



[Beat break]-- Bm, G, D, A

Bm

I need your love

(Verse 1)

Bm G

I take a deep breath everytime I pass your door

D A

I know you're there but I can't see you anymore

Bm G

And that's the reason you're in the dark

D A

I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart

Bm G

I feel so out of see

D A

Watch my eyes are filled with fear

Bm G

Tell me do you feel the same

D A

Hold me in your arms again



(Chorus)

Bm

I need your love

G

I need your time

D

When everything's wrong

A

You make it right

Bm

I feel so high

G

I come alive

D A

I need to be free with you tonight

Bm

I need your love



[Beat break]-- Bm, G, A, D

Bm

I need your love



(Verse 2)

Bm G

Now I'm dreaming, will ever find you now?

D A

I walk in circles but I'll never figure out

Bm G

What I mean to you, do I belong

D A

I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong

Bm G

And I feel so helplessly

D

Watch my eyes are filled with fear

Bm G

Tell me do you feel the same

D A

Hold me in your arms again



Bm

I need your love

G

I need your time

D

When everything's wrong

A

You make it right

Bm

I feel so high

G

I come alive

D A

I need to be free with you tonight

Bm

I need your love



(Bridge)

Bm

All the years

All the times

You were never been to blame

D

And now my eyes are perfect

And now my heart is closing

Bm

And all the tears

All the lies

All the waste

I've been trying to make it change

D A

And now my eyes are perfect

Bm

I need your love

G

I need your time

D

When everything's wrong

A

You make it right

Bm

I feel so high

G

I come alive

D A

I need to be free with you tonight

Bm

I need your love



[Beat break]-- Bm, G, D, A

End on Bm

video musik I Need Your Love

chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding