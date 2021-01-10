Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video I Need Your Love Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
Simak, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding, video I Need Your Love di akhir tulisan ini. Di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.
Termasuk, video I Need Your Love di akhir tulisan ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Lips On Lips Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips
Baca juga: Lirik dan Video Angin Dalu Dinyanyikan Happy Asmara
Lagu I Need Your Love MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar I Need Your Love dilengkapi lirik lagu I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.
Intro
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love
[Beat break]-- Bm, G, D, A
Bm
I need your love
(Verse 1)
Bm G
I take a deep breath everytime I pass your door
D A
I know you're there but I can't see you anymore
Bm G
And that's the reason you're in the dark
D A
I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart
Bm G
I feel so out of see
D A
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Bm G
Tell me do you feel the same
D A
Hold me in your arms again
(Chorus)
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love
[Beat break]-- Bm, G, A, D
Bm
I need your love
(Verse 2)
Bm G
Now I'm dreaming, will ever find you now?
D A
I walk in circles but I'll never figure out
Bm G
What I mean to you, do I belong
D A
I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong
Bm G
And I feel so helplessly
D
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Bm G
Tell me do you feel the same
D A
Hold me in your arms again
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love
(Bridge)
Bm
All the years
All the times
You were never been to blame
D
And now my eyes are perfect
And now my heart is closing
Bm
And all the tears
All the lies
All the waste
I've been trying to make it change
D A
And now my eyes are perfect
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love
[Beat break]-- Bm, G, D, A
End on Bm
Berikut, video musik I Need Your Love dalam chord Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.
Itulah, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding serta video YouTube I Need Your Love. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar I Need Your Love
chord I Need Your Love
I Need Your Love chord
lirik lagu I Need Your Love
I Need Your Love
chord Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding chord
chord gitar Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Bintang 14 Hari Kangen Band, Lirik Lagu Bintang 14 Hari
|Chord Gitar Belum Ada Judul Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Iwan Fals
|Chord Kunci Gitar dan Video Menghapus Jejakmu Noah
|Chord Gitar Berbeza Kasta Thomas Arya dan Lirik Lagu Berbeza Kasta
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kembalilah Padaku Adista, Lirik Lagu Kembalilah Padaku