Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Video I Need Your Love Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding

Simak, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding, video I Need Your Love di akhir tulisan ini. Di aplikasi YouTube Music.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video I Need Your Love Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar I Need Your Love dan video I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.

Termasuk, video I Need Your Love di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Lips On Lips Tiffany Young, Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips

Baca juga: Lirik dan Video Angin Dalu Dinyanyikan Happy Asmara

Lagu I Need Your Love MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar I Need Your Love dilengkapi lirik lagu I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.

Intro
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love

[Beat break]-- Bm, G, D, A
Bm
I need your love
(Verse 1)
Bm G
I take a deep breath everytime I pass your door
D A
I know you're there but I can't see you anymore
Bm G
And that's the reason you're in the dark
D A
I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart
Bm G
I feel so out of see
D A
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Bm G
Tell me do you feel the same
D A
Hold me in your arms again

(Chorus)
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love

[Beat break]-- Bm, G, A, D
Bm
I need your love

(Verse 2)
Bm G
Now I'm dreaming, will ever find you now?
D A
I walk in circles but I'll never figure out
Bm G
What I mean to you, do I belong
D A
I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong
Bm G
And I feel so helplessly
D
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Bm G
Tell me do you feel the same
D A
Hold me in your arms again

Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love

(Bridge)
Bm
All the years
All the times
You were never been to blame
D
And now my eyes are perfect
And now my heart is closing
Bm
And all the tears
All the lies
All the waste
I've been trying to make it change
D A
And now my eyes are perfect
Bm
I need your love
G
I need your time
D
When everything's wrong
A
You make it right
Bm
I feel so high
G
I come alive
D A
I need to be free with you tonight
Bm
I need your love

[Beat break]-- Bm, G, D, A
End on Bm

Berikut, video musik I Need Your Love dalam chord Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding.

Itulah, chord I Need Your Love dinyanyikan Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding serta video YouTube I Need Your Love. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
chord gitar I Need Your Love
chord I Need Your Love
I Need Your Love chord
lirik lagu I Need Your Love
I Need Your Love
chord Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding chord
chord gitar Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris Feat Ellie Goulding
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Diduga Bagian Tubuh Manusia Ditemukan di Lokasi Jatuhnya Pesawat Sriwijaya Air
Diduga Bagian Tubuh Manusia Ditemukan di Lokasi Jatuhnya Pesawat Sriwijaya Air
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan